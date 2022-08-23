ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

New Jersey Stage

Brookdale Establishes Scholarship Dedicated Exclusively to Long Branch Residents

(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Creating a legacy and touching the lives of future generations, Dr. Anita Voogt, associate vice president of Strategic Partnerships at Brookdale Community College, has established an endowed scholarship in honor her parents, Edna and Charles Robert Voogt. The endowment will provide two $1,000 scholarships each fall and spring semester of the academic year for years to come to deserving students who are residents of Long Branch, NJ, and preferably graduates of Long Branch High School. As an endowed scholarship, the loving legacy of the Voogt family will be continued for many generations into the future while each year helping Long Branch youth strive to achieve their dreams.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District Celebrates 15th Anniversary of Its Annual Lincoln Park Music Festival and Return to Newark With The Soul of Lincoln Park

The Lincoln Park Music Festival is one of the largest annual music festivals in the tri-state region. Nearly 60,000 people from around the globe come together over two weekends to experience multiple genres of music, including gospel, R&B, house, hip-hop, soulful alternative/mash-up, reggae, dancehall, soca and music of the Latinx/Hispanic Caribbean diaspora.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Jersey City Theater Center presents "Skin Poem for a Cosy House"

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- By popular demand, Barcelona, Spain’s Los Escultores del Aire dance theater company is returning to Jersey City Theater Center to present “Skin Poem for a Cosy House” on Saturday, September 24 at 7:30pm and Sunday, September 25 at 4:00pm at the JCTC Studios. A dance theatre show created and performed by choreographers Mai Rojas and Raffaella Crapio, “Skin Poem for a Cosy House” takes the audience on a scenic ride through the five stages of human grief: denial, anger, negotiation, depression and acceptance.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Nimbus2 to Hold Auditions on August 30th

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Nimbus seeks masculine dancers for Nimbus2, 2022-23 Season. Dancers should be highly proficient in modern and contemporary ballet technique, and have strong partnering skills with competency in being the “base” of a partnership. Nimbus Dance looks for dynamic movers whose work shows curiosity, courageousness, dedication, and expression. Nimbus will hold in-person auditions on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Nimbus Arts Center (329 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ). Check-in is at 4:00pm. Auditions run from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Interviews are 6:30pm to 7:00pm.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Ronald G. Rios issues statement regarding the passing of Dorothy K. Power

(MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ) -- Dorothy K. Power, Chair of the Middlesex College Board of Trustees, died on Sunday, August 21 at the age of 90. She was appointed by the Middlesex County Board of Chosen Freeholders in 1998 and served as the Chairman of the Middlesex County College Board of Trustees since 1998. She is a past Middlesex County Freeholder, and served as a Manager for AT&T and Bellcore. Dot pioneered the establishment of the Middlesex County Commission on the Status of Women.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC Opens Registration for Fall Classes

(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- The Performing Arts School (PAS) at bergenPAC located at 1 Depot Square in Englewood, is considered the premier arts school in Bergen County and northern New Jersey. PAS offers a variety of classes in Early Childhood, Music, Dance, and Theater throughout the year and are now accepting registrations for fall classes which are set to begin on Monday, September 12. There is a 10% early bird discount for registrants who are paid in full by September 8.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Lewis Center for the Arts presents French Theater Festival in September

Yannick Kamanzi in Radio Live – La relève. Photo by Herve Veronese. (PRINCETON, NJ) --Princeton University’s Lewis Center for the Arts, Department of French and Italian, and L’Avant-Scène presents the 11th edition of Seuls en Scène French Theater Festival, which will take place from September 9-23 at venues across the University’s campus. Most performances will be in French, and several will include English supertitles; all are free and open to the public.
PRINCETON, NJ
#Mayor#Peace Walk#Mental Health#Politics Local#Nj#Senate#West Side High School
New Jersey Stage

State Theatre Announces 2022-23 Classical Series

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- State Theatre New Jersey, fully renovated in 2021, has announced its 2022-23 Classical Series featuring three world-renowned international orchestras. The Classical Series includes the Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra on January 14, Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine on February 17, and Daniel Hope – Zurich Chamber Orchestra on March 21. Tickets for all three concerts are on sale now.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Pro Arts Jersey City presents "Equinox"

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Pro Arts Jersey City presents "Equinox" from September 3-25, 2022 at ART150 Gallery. The exhibit was curated by Dorie Dahlberg. An Artists Reception will take place September 9th during JCFridays from 6:00pm-9:00pm. Curator’s Statement: On September 22, 2022 at 9:03pm the sun will hover over the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News Break
Politics
New Jersey Stage

PNC Bank Arts Center presents Dispatch and O.A.R.

(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- The PNC Bank Arts Center presents Dispatch with O.A.R. on Sunday, August 28, 2022. While the bands have previously played on the same bill, this tour is the first time the two have shared a tour together. Showtime is 7:00pm. Formed by Chadwick Stokes and Brad Corrigan...
HOLMDEL, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Two River Theater presents Little Shakes: Big Celebration, A Fundraiser for Youth Education Program

(RED BANK, NJ) -- Two River Theater invites the public to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the youth education program A Little Shakespeare with a special film screening of NJ PBS’s Here’s The Story: Much Ado, starring the cast and creative team from Two River’s 2022 production of A Little Shakespeare: Much Ado About Nothing on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 7:00pm. The film screening will be followed by a Q&A onstage with special guests and a fun and lively post-show reception after-party in Two River Theater’s lobby.
RED BANK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com

