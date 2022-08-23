The University of Louisiana Monroe annual freshman convocation will kick off its traditional parade across the bridge to Fant-Ewing Coliseum at 5:30 p.m. August 29. Convocation is a tradition at ULM that symbolizes the official start of the academic year. This year's convocation is unique in that it will be a culmination of the first Warhawk Way Summit, where freshmen learned the spirit of the University's culture.

