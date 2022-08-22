ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth Police Welcome UMD Students With 699 Chapters of Ordinances + Statutes

The University of Minnesota Duluth is ready to begin their 2022-2023 school year. The majority of UMD students will be moving into their residences between August 25-28. It's an exciting and busy time for everyone and the Duluth Police Department wanted to make sure they reached out to send their well-wishes to UMD students during 'Welcome Week' and freshman move-day.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Superior, WI
Government
City
Superior, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Superior, WI
Education
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Minnesota Minimum Wage Earners Will See 26-Cent Pay Raise in 2023

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - State officials today announced the new state minimum wages for next year. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry says the hourly minimum wage for large employers will rise from $10.33 to $10.59 an hour on January 1. Large employers are defined as those with more than $500,000 of gross revenue for the four most recent quarters.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Education#State Representatives#K12#Northland#Superior High School
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin

One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
WISCONSIN STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Southern MN Bus Driver Taking Kids To YMCA Camp North Of Duluth Drunk on Fireball

This is such a disturbing story and a nightmare for parents who trust others to watch over their kids during the day. 35 students, ages 11-14, were on a charter bus ride to a YMCA Camp Warren in Eveleth, Minnesota when State Troopers were called to check on a bus that was driving chaotically northbound on I-35 Sunday morning, what they found when they pulled him over is chilling.
EVELETH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Explore Minnesota Offers Mobile ‘MN Fall Passport’ For Activities + Discounts

Who loves fall? If there's anything better than summer in the Northland, it's a beautiful fall season - with colored leaves, cooler temperatures, and tons of fun stuff to do. That's why Explore Minnesota - the tourism arm of the State of Minnesota - has decided to offer a fun (and convenient) way to find those activities, get information about those events, and even save some money along the way.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations Over Hiring Issues

Everywhere you look there are staffing shortages. It's affecting most industries and especially the service and hospitality industry. Despite hiring bonuses, increased wages, and other incentives, positions are still struggling to be filled. A local restauranteur shared his frustrations on social media this week about how people aren't even showing...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

New Mac & Cheese Restaurant To Open First Minnesota Location

A new mac & cheese chain restaurant is coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes next month. I Heart Mac & Cheese has over 50 locations across the United States. There are only a few locations in the Midwest including a few in Illinois, two locations in Michigan, and one in North Dakota. The first location in Minnesota will be at 425 Commerce Drive, Suite 103 in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Cloquet Police Department Teams Up With Carlton County To Issue Spay/Neuter Vouchers

The Cloquet Police Department has teamed up with Carlton County and area vet clinics to offer spay/neuter vouchers to owners of pets. If you live in the Carlton County area and have a dog or cat, then you are in luck. The Cloquet Police shared the news on their Facebook page. However, there are some requirements to be eligible for this voucher and some parameters as well:
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Superior East End Family Fun Days 2022 Details

The Twin Ports area loves its festivals! And the summer calendar is packed with a wide variety of different events and celebrations to keep everyone busy all season long. One of those events in Superior that everyone looks forward to is getting ready for this years edition. Organizers are getting...
SUPERIOR, WI
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Metallica Promotes Art Print For Sale at Minnesota State Fair

Metallica is one of the biggest rock bands in the world and they are promoting something for sale at one of the best fairs in the world. The Minnesota State Fair will open its gates to the public tomorrow, August 25th, and along with the food, the rides, and all the entertainment, there is lots of stuff for sale. One of those items will commemorate a 1989 Metallica concert in Minneapolis.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy