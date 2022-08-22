Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Special Meeting For Superior 5th Grade Gender Identity Curriculum Scheduled By School Board
It was placed on the calendar without much warning, but the Superior School Board has arranged a special board meeting to readdress the complaint over the 5th Grade gender identity curriculum. The meeting will happen Thursday, August 25 at the Superior Middle School Cafeteria, starting at 5:00 PM. The special...
Duluth Police Welcome UMD Students With 699 Chapters of Ordinances + Statutes
The University of Minnesota Duluth is ready to begin their 2022-2023 school year. The majority of UMD students will be moving into their residences between August 25-28. It's an exciting and busy time for everyone and the Duluth Police Department wanted to make sure they reached out to send their well-wishes to UMD students during 'Welcome Week' and freshman move-day.
Wisconsin Strong At USA Mullet Championship Taking Win In Kid & Teen Categories
The winners have been announced, and the golden flow has been crowned! Two Wisconsinites came in big at the USA Mullet Championships. Emmitt Bailey has won the kids' division, and Cayden Kershaw has won the teen division. Emmitt is 8 years old and lives in Menomonie, Wisconsin. He came in...
Superior Garbage Schedule Changes For Labor Day Holiday 2022
The observance of the Labor Day holiday will bring changes to the garbage collection schedule for residents of Superior. As per the standard operating procedure, the city offices and services will close to recognize the holiday. For Labor Day 2022, the offices in the City of Superior - including the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richard I Bong Veterans Historical Center In Superior Celebrates 20 Years
The museum named after one of Superior's hometown heroes is getting ready to celebrate a milestone in its history. The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center will recognize it's 20th anniversary with an event in September. Billed under the name "Soaring Into Our Twenties", the Bong Historical Center's birthday celebration...
Inflation Affecting Vendors & Pricing At Minnesota State Fair
The Minnesota great get-together is here! Boy, that summer went fast, didn't it? This should come as no surprise, but inflation is affecting the Minnesota State Fair. Vendors have been faced with problems from price increases on ingredients, to not being able to find some items they need because of supply chain issues.
Minnesota Minimum Wage Earners Will See 26-Cent Pay Raise in 2023
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - State officials today announced the new state minimum wages for next year. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry says the hourly minimum wage for large employers will rise from $10.33 to $10.59 an hour on January 1. Large employers are defined as those with more than $500,000 of gross revenue for the four most recent quarters.
Superior Pride Labor Day Celebration At Barkers Island Details
The 2022 edition of the Duluth-Superior Pride Festival happens in the Twin Ports Labor Day Weekend. To celebrate, organizers have established events on both sides of the bridge - with something for everyone. And while events occur on each of the days of the weekend in both Duluth and Superior,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin
One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
Southern MN Bus Driver Taking Kids To YMCA Camp North Of Duluth Drunk on Fireball
This is such a disturbing story and a nightmare for parents who trust others to watch over their kids during the day. 35 students, ages 11-14, were on a charter bus ride to a YMCA Camp Warren in Eveleth, Minnesota when State Troopers were called to check on a bus that was driving chaotically northbound on I-35 Sunday morning, what they found when they pulled him over is chilling.
Explore Minnesota Offers Mobile ‘MN Fall Passport’ For Activities + Discounts
Who loves fall? If there's anything better than summer in the Northland, it's a beautiful fall season - with colored leaves, cooler temperatures, and tons of fun stuff to do. That's why Explore Minnesota - the tourism arm of the State of Minnesota - has decided to offer a fun (and convenient) way to find those activities, get information about those events, and even save some money along the way.
Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations Over Hiring Issues
Everywhere you look there are staffing shortages. It's affecting most industries and especially the service and hospitality industry. Despite hiring bonuses, increased wages, and other incentives, positions are still struggling to be filled. A local restauranteur shared his frustrations on social media this week about how people aren't even showing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Mac & Cheese Restaurant To Open First Minnesota Location
A new mac & cheese chain restaurant is coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes next month. I Heart Mac & Cheese has over 50 locations across the United States. There are only a few locations in the Midwest including a few in Illinois, two locations in Michigan, and one in North Dakota. The first location in Minnesota will be at 425 Commerce Drive, Suite 103 in Woodbury.
Cloquet Police Department Teams Up With Carlton County To Issue Spay/Neuter Vouchers
The Cloquet Police Department has teamed up with Carlton County and area vet clinics to offer spay/neuter vouchers to owners of pets. If you live in the Carlton County area and have a dog or cat, then you are in luck. The Cloquet Police shared the news on their Facebook page. However, there are some requirements to be eligible for this voucher and some parameters as well:
Superior East End Family Fun Days 2022 Details
The Twin Ports area loves its festivals! And the summer calendar is packed with a wide variety of different events and celebrations to keep everyone busy all season long. One of those events in Superior that everyone looks forward to is getting ready for this years edition. Organizers are getting...
Metallica Promotes Art Print For Sale at Minnesota State Fair
Metallica is one of the biggest rock bands in the world and they are promoting something for sale at one of the best fairs in the world. The Minnesota State Fair will open its gates to the public tomorrow, August 25th, and along with the food, the rides, and all the entertainment, there is lots of stuff for sale. One of those items will commemorate a 1989 Metallica concert in Minneapolis.
The History Of Duluth’s Lookout Point, Enger Tower
If you've been to the Duluth area or you call it home, you have likely been to Enger Tower. Also known as Duluth's lookout tower, it is flooded with people no matter the time of year. There are many urban legends about the tower, with some thinking it is haunted....
Duluth International Airport Hosting TSA Precheck Enrollment Event
Anyone who has ever traveled by air knows that it can be process that involves a lot of waiting around, with getting through airport security often providing the longest wait of all. However, enrolling in the TSA Precheck program is a way drastically cut down on the amount of time...
Have You Ever Wondered What It Costs To Rent A Houseboat In Minnesota?
Houseboats look like a lot of fun. I see them every summer on big lakes in Minnesota, like lake Vermilion. It's the ultimate experience, like having your own RV on water. You can explore beautiful Minnesota lakes with everything right with you. I've always wondered what it costs, so I did a little research and got a little bit of a sticker shock.
Stryper Postpone U.S. Tour Dates, Cite ‘Tour Bus and Labor Shortage’
Stryper have postponed a batch of U.S. tour dates they had planned for September, partly due to what the Michael Sweet-led Christian metal band described as a tour bus and labor shortage. They still have several Texas dates planned for next month. Their other plotted concerts will be rescheduled to...
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://squatchrocks.com
Comments / 0