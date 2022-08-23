Read full article on original website
Wargasm announce last-minute show at Reading Festival 2022
Wargasm have announced a last-minute show at Reading Festival 2022. The London duo – comprising Milkie Way and Sam Matlock – will open the event’s Main Stage East at 12pm tomorrow (August 27) ahead of sets from the likes of AJ Tracey, Wolf Alice and headliners Arctic Monkeys.
Don Broco tease secret set at Reading Festival today
Don Broco are teasing a secret set at Reading Festival today (August 27). Taking to Twitter this morning, the band wrote: “Hope everyone has a great [Reading & Leeds] weekend” with added sunglasses emoji. Fans then spotted the location the tweet was sent from as Reading, with the...
Fever 333 on becoming pals with heroes Deftones and their “genre-defining” new album
Fever 333‘s Jason Butler caught up with NME backstage at , telling us about befriending his heroes Deftones and what to expect from the band’s “genre-defining” upcoming album. Watch our video interview with Butler above. Last night (Friday August 26), the band performed a blistering headline...
Coldplay’s Chris Martin designs tattoo for fan during Wembley Stadium show
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin designed a tattoo for a fan during one of the band’s recent shows at London’s Wembley Stadium. During the band’s gig at the venue on August 20, Martin spotted a sign that fan Mattie Jolley was holding asking the singer to design the tattoo. Prior to performing ‘Fix You’, Martin reportedly kneeled on the stage and indicated to Jolley to get paper and pen ready, and while performing the hit, drew the design on Jolley’s notepad.
MGMT will release new music this year, says Andrew VanWyngarden
MGMT are set to return with new music this year, according to frontman Andrew VanWyngarden. The New York-based duo last released an album with 2018’s ‘Little Dark Age’, which NME named one of the best albums of that year, writing: “After more than a decade of insularity, MGMT have thrown open the doors and welcomed you back into their world. In doing so, they’ve had to engage with our messy, unpalatable reality.”
MTV VMAs 2022 winners: The full list
This year’s MTV VMAs are taking place tonight (28 August) at New Jersey’s Prudential Center.Below is a list of winners from the action-packed ceremony, including brand new award for Best Metaverse Performance. This story is being updated live with winner information added as the awards are announced. The first awards of the night were announced on the event’s pre-show red carpet, with Italian glam rock band MaÌneskin taking the prize for Best Alternative for “I Wanna Be Your Slave” and, with over 320 million fan votes cast, Blackpink won Best Metaverse Performance.Album of the Year was given to Harry...
Enter Shikari say Reading Festival set being cut “wasn’t an act of censorship”
Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds has confirmed that the band’s Reading Festival set being cut short yesterday (August 27) “wasn’t an act of censorship”. The band were playing the festival’s Main Stage East on Saturday afternoon, when a power outage meant they had to leave the stage and couldn’t return due to tight scheduling.
My Chemical Romance give ‘Burn Bright’ its live debut at Raleigh gig
My Chemical Romance played their 2013 track ‘Burn Bright’ for the first time ever at their North Carolina gig last night (August 26) – see footage of the performance below. The returning group kicked off their reunion tour in the UK and Ireland earlier this summer, with...
Pink Floyd reportedly set to make £400million from back catalogue sale
Pink Floyd are reportedly set to make £400million from the sale of their back catalogue. Back in May, it was revealed that the legendary rockers were in talks to sell their entire catalogue, with a potential price for the sale reaching the hundreds of millions. Now, as reported by...
Watch The Killers and Lindsay Buckingham perform ‘Go Your Own Way’
Lindsay Buckingham joined The Killers on stage last night (August 27) to perform the Fleetwood Mac classic ‘Go your Own Way’. Performing at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium, The Killers surprised fans by bringing out Buckingham for the encore. Together, they gave a rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s 1976 single ‘Go Your Own Way’, lifted from the iconic band’s 11th studio album, ‘Rumours’.
Pantera to play first comeback shows at South American Knotfest events, Heaven & Hell in Mexico
The first four dates of Pantera’s reunion tour have been announced, with the groove-metal pioneers’ first shows in more than two decades set to go down at festivals this December. The first of those festivals will be Heaven & Hell in Mexico, where alongside Scorpions, Pantera will co-headline...
Five things to get excited about for Notting Hill Carnival 2022
It’s back: west London’s superior outdoor bash is coming back to the streets of Notting Hill, three years after its IRL hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. For British people of Caribbean heritage, Notting Hill carnival is the Mecca of the whole culture. With the rich history of west London’s Caribbean community coming together after monstrous attacks from Teddy Boys and other racist groups in the past, Notting Hill Carnival highlights our story. And now it is a pop cultural phenomenon. Let NME’s resident Carnival fanatic tell you where to go for this year’s comeback.
WILLOW reveals her rock opera ambitions at Reading 2022
WILLOW made her Reading Festival main stage debut today (Sunday August 28) – revealing her ambition to one day make a “rock opera”. Delivering heavy cuts from her her acclaimed fourth studio album, ‘lately i feel Everything’,the rocker opened with her viral TikTok smash ‘t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l’.
Watch Arlo Parks cover Julia Jacklin’s ‘Good Guy’
Arlo Parks has covered Julia Jacklin‘s ‘Good Guy’ for Australian radio station triple j’s Like a Version segment. Parks’ take on Jacklin’s 2019 ‘Crushing’ cut – filmed while she was in the country for a tour that included Gang of Youths‘ A More Perfect Union festival – stays relatively faithful to the original, filling it out with warm synths.
Listen to Cash Savage and the Last Drinks’ new single ‘Push’
Cash Savage and the Last Drinks have released a new single titled ‘Push’. The song follows the Melbourne group’s previous track, ‘Young and Free’, which came ahead of the 2022 Australian election and took aim at “the shitshow that is the [then-current] Australian government”.
Fergie Steals The Show From Jack Harlow In Surprise VMAs Performance
The iconic singer hit the stage to perform a special version of “Glamorous,” the sample from Harlow’s “First Class” track.
‘Yellow Submarine’ animator and ‘Heavy Metal’ director Gerald Potterton has died
Gerald Potterton, one of the animators behind The Beatles Yellow Submarine and the director of Heavy Metal has died. He was 91 years old. The death was confirmed by the National Film Board of Canada (NFB) in a statement to Pitchfork. In a statement, Claude Joli-Coeur, NFB chair and government...
Watch Michael Kiwanuka’s powerful new video for ‘Beautiful Life’
Michael Kiwanuka has shared a gripping new video for track ‘Beautiful Life’ – check it out below. The song was released earlier this year and featured on the Netflix documentary Convergence: Courage In A Crisis, directed by the Oscar winning director Orlando von Einsiedel. The new video...
Members of My Chemical Romance, Coheed And Cambria, Thursday and more form supergroup L.S. Dunes
After months of teasing, the formerly mysterious L.S. Dunes – word of whom first emerged when they appeared on the Riot Fest poster back in May – have revealed themselves to be a supergroup comprised of members from some of the most iconic emo and post-hardcore outfits. The...
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes kick off Reading 2022 with female-only mosh pit
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes kicked off the action on the main stages at Reading Festival today (Friday August 26), playing a blistering early afternoon set and inciting a female-only mosh pit. The first act to take to the Main Stage East of the weekend, Carter and co. worked to...
