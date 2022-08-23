Effective: 2022-08-28 10:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-28 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Natchitoches; Winn A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Natchitoches and western Winn Parishes through 730 PM CDT At 650 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles north of Montgomery, or 14 miles northeast of Natchitoches, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Goldonna, Ashland, Calvin, Clear Lake, Creston and Chestnut. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO