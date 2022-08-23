DONIPHAN — Kearney Catholic beat Doniphan-Trumbull 27-8 in its season opener, riding a large second half after trailing at the break. “At halftime we went up to them as a coaching staff and said, they’ve heard us get on them all the first half. We’re not gonna go over there and get on them,” Kearney Catholic head coach Rashawn Harvey said . “We told them it was their decision to respond with discipline because all the mistakes we were making in the first place were because of discipline. They made the decision to be more disciplined and physical in the second half and we came out on top.”

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO