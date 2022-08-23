Read full article on original website
Bearcats eighth, Broken Bow fourth, in premier golf meet at Meadowlark
KEARNEY — Kearney High finished eighth in the 14-team Kearney High Invitational golf tournament at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course. The Tournament included 10 teams that qualified for last year’s state tournaments, including the defending Class A and Class B champions and runners-up. Lincoln East, last year’s Class A...
Kearney High, Kearney Catholic compete in quadrangular to start season
KEARNEY — Kearney High began its season Friday in a home quadrangular with Kearney Catholic, Holdrege and McCook at Harmon Park. KCHS had its second outing, after opening its season with a dual at Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday. Kearney High started off the day hot against Holdrege,...
Lopers fight through slump to beat Central Washington
KEARNEY — Finally, after nearly three hours of volleyball scattered between video reviews, freshman Lexi Stephens delivered an ace serve to give the University of Nebraska at Kearney a 25-21, 18-25, 20-25, 26-24, 15-10 win over Central Washington in the final match of the Rosella Meier Classic. The 10th-ranked...
Winona State shuts out Lopers in soccer opener
KEARNEY – Winona State scored three first-half goals to down the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 3-0, Friday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field. This was the season-opener for both and the first time Winona State and the Lopers have squared off on the pitch. Head coach Rob Breton made his regular-season debut as head coach of UNK. He took over the reigns of the program in April.
Kearney Catholic softball team rolls over Hershey
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic improved to 5-1 with a 10-5, 16-1 doubleheader sweep of Hershey Thursday at Kearney’s Patriot Park. Lauren Marker, Payton Cast and Reagan Ruyle homered in the first game as the Stars pounded out 11 hits. Kearney Catholic led 6-0 after three but Hershey rallied...
Loper volleyball team opens with wins over Minot, Midwestern State
KEARNEY – Junior outside hitter Emersen Cyza had 25 kills and 10th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney hit .371 to sweep Minot State 25-16, 25-10, 25-13 and Midwestern State 25-21, 25-13, 25-17) Friday at the UNK Health and Sports Center. The matches were part of the Rosella Meier Fall...
Kearney Catholic volleyball wins first match of season against Scotus
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic, runner-up a year ago in Class C1 volleyball, had another strong start to its season, defeating Scotus Central Catholic, 25-15, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19, Thursday night at Cope Coliseum. The Stars won the first two sets, but momentum shifted to the Shamrocks in the third. Timely...
Photos: First Friday night football of the season
Kearney Catholic defeated Doniphan Trumbull, 27-8, Friday night in Doniphan. Ravenna beat Ansley-Litchfield, 50-6, Friday night in Ravenna.
Solid second half helps Stars win season opener
DONIPHAN — Kearney Catholic beat Doniphan-Trumbull 27-8 in its season opener, riding a large second half after trailing at the break. “At halftime we went up to them as a coaching staff and said, they’ve heard us get on them all the first half. We’re not gonna go over there and get on them,” Kearney Catholic head coach Rashawn Harvey said . “We told them it was their decision to respond with discipline because all the mistakes we were making in the first place were because of discipline. They made the decision to be more disciplined and physical in the second half and we came out on top.”
Big plays lift Adams Central over Minden
MINDEN — Adams Central used “chunk” plays — actually, plays better called “super-chunk” — to beat Minden 28-7 Thursday night at Minden. The Patriots scored on plays of 82 and 66 yards and had four other plays of more than 25 yards on their way to a season-opening victory. Those six plays accounted for 317 of Adams Central’s 456 total yards.
Friday night Hub territory volleyball highlights
— Mattie Kamery scorched the Ord defense for 17 kills, an ace, a block and 11 assists as Minden defeated the Chanticleers 25-14, 25-16, 21-25, 25-13. Myla Emery added 12 kills, 25 assists and two aces while Sloane Beck had 10 kills for the Whippets. - Sadie Maloley led a...
Bearcats open season with win over Lincoln East
LINCOLN — Kearney High opened its season with a wire-to-wire Week 1 victory Thursday in Lincoln, utilizing a simple game plan to outlasted Lincoln East 14-6 “It’s not easy to travel two hours and come to Seacrest Field and play against a terrific opponent in Lincoln East,” KHS coach Brandon Cool said. “Our kids were geared up and made it a game. Our defense played their hearts out the whole game.”
Nebraska State Fair features top name entertainment
GRAND ISLAND — Fair goers to the Nebraska State Fair will see a few changes this year. “We’re trying to be more hospitable to our guests,” said Bill Ogg, executive director of the fair. “We’re going to move them around the grounds more efficiently. A simple example is the interior trams. We basically had two courses last year. If you wanted to go from the west side of the grounds to the east side of the grounds, you’d ride one tram, and then you’d get off of it and get on another tram.”
No-limits landscaping: 80 trees, 10 rocky berms blanket Kearney yard
KEARNEY — When Roger and Bev Mathiesen moved to Rolling Hills Estates nine years ago, they got a massive blank canvas to challenge their landscaping skills. Today, the couple’s 1 ½-acre lot in their upscale neighborhood west of Kearney is a blend of exotic and everyday tree varieties, a host of perennial ornamental plants and dozens of truckloads of large and small stones and boulders that form 10 berms.
Kearney Cultural Partners present Family Fun Fest
KEARNEY — Organizing an event like Family Fun Fest takes a lot of effort from many people, but the benefits of gathering to celebrate arts and culture can have lasting effects. “I think the most important thing that Family Fun Fest does is bring an awareness of Kearney’s arts...
UNK political science students gain professional experience in Washington, D.C.
KEARNEY — Washington, D.C., is the mecca of American politics. It’s the center of the federal government, a historic city where major decisions that impact the country and world are made. For political science students, there’s no better place to prepare for a future career. “Oftentimes, D.C....
Parker to donate filters to Kearney Volunteer Fire Department
KEARNEY — Parker Hannifin of Kearney is donating a year's worth of filters to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department. The donation will be made Monday during an appreciation luncheon for firefighters at KVFD Station One at 2211 Ave. A. Parker is donating 224 filters for all of KVFD's 26...
Holdrege couple open wholesale retail business
HOLDREGE — A.J. and Emily Popple describe themselves as classic millennials who took part in the Great Resignation. Emily was a registered nurse at Holdrege Memorial Homes, while A.J. worked as a contractor and a car salesman in Holdrege. The couple were passionate about their careers, but they wanted to invest in their own business.
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (31) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
