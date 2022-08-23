Connecticut education head on back to school: 'It is absolutely calmer compared to last year'

Read full article on original website
Doctors urge COVID vaccination for young children as school year starts
Physicians are urging parents who have adopted a wait-and-see approach to vaccinating their young children against COVID-19 to get the shot before school resumes, when kids will again be in close quarters and infection rates are expected to rise. “We want families to get their children vaccinated, especially before going...
CT Woman sues Vermont over residency requirement for assisted suicide
A Connecticut woman with cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives. Lynda Bluestein, 75, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, who has terminal fallopian tube cancer, and Dr. Diana Barnard, of...
Bob Stefanowski faults Ned Lamont for ‘corruption tax’
Over the din of a pile driver, a departing ferry and an arriving Amtrak train, Republican Bob Stefanowski said Thursday that Connecticut taxpayers are victims of a “corruption tax” and a hapless Democratic governor, Ned Lamont. Stefanowski stood in an acoustically challenged spot by the waterfront of New...
Two candidates vying for Democratic nomination for Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester state Senate seat
Two people are vying to be the Democratic candidate to replace western Massachusetts State Sen. Eric Lesser, D-Longmeadow. A recent debate featured some sharp accusations between them. Lesser is running for lieutenant governor and giving up representing a district that, starting in January, will include twelve communities in Hampden, Hampshire...
Stacey Abrams is behind in the polls and looking to abortion rights to help her win
ATLANTA – Stacey Abrams didn't always support abortion rights. The high-profile Democratic candidate for governor in Georgia, the daughter of two retired United Methodist pastors, grew up opposing abortion because of her religious beliefs at the time. But on the campaign trail ahead of the November midterms where Georgians...
New Texas trigger law makes abortion a felony
Laws restricting access to abortion went into effect in a number of states this week, including Texas, which already has some of the toughest restrictions in the country. Its new law goes even further. It makes it a felony to provide an abortion, and that is punishable by up to life in prison. We're joined now by Elizabeth Sepper, who is a professor of law at the University of Texas at Austin.
Connecticut regulators authorize Eversource, United Illuminating to resume service shut-offs
The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority had banned Eversource and United Illuminating from making service shut-offs more than two years ago at the start of the pandemic. Those may now resume. However, PURA also told the electricity providers, along with their affiliated natural gas companies, that shut-offs cannot begin until...
California's phasing out of gas-powered cars will require infrastructure changes
California is changing the game. The state is adopting what is believed to be the world's most ambitious plan to phase out gas-powered cars. By 2035, new cars sold in California must be powered by electricity or hydrogen. Margo Oge is a former director of the Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Transportation and Air Quality, and she joins us from Los Angeles.
Rep. Davids is using Kansas' vote against anti-abortion measure to defend her seat
The fall of Roe v. Wade has reshaped the political landscape. And that's especially true in Kansas, where an anti-abortion ballot measure lost in a landslide earlier this month. As Frank Morris of member station KCUR reports, an embattled Democratic congresswoman running for reelection is taking the abortion fight to her Republican challenger.
U.S. intelligence officials will assess the materials taken from Mar-a-Lago
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence will review materials taken from former President Donald Trump's home in Florida for potential national security risks. A spokesperson for ODNI told NPR that intelligence leaders will assess what level of harm could come from releasing documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Encore: Why Oregonians are so proud of their blackberries
Ask an Oregonian what summer tastes like, and they'll likely say blackberries. The Willamette Valley outside Portland ships out 90% of the crop sold across the country. Deena Prichep reports from peak blackberry season. DEENA PRICHEP, BYLINE: Blackberries here are the size of your thumb, just dripping with juice. You...
Lawsuit alleges Whole Foods has antibiotics in its beef labeled antibiotic-free
Several consumers are suing Whole Foods, claiming traces of antibiotics were found in their beef products labeled antibiotic-free, according to a lawsuit filed in California this week. Whole Foods uses the slogan, "Our Meat: No Antibiotics, Ever" in its marketing materials, such as on packaging, signs in the store and...
Identical twins that married identical twins start their families
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Identical twins Brittany and Briana Dean always dreamed of marrying another pair of twins. Identical twins Jeremy and Josh Salyers shared that same dream. How better to realize it than attending a Twins Day Festival, which they all did in 2017 in Ohio. The four met and married each other a year later, then both couples gave birth to sons five months apart. The boys are cousins, but their genetics are similar to siblings. And all six of them live together in the same house. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Comments / 2