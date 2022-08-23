ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Big tipper? Here are the most generous states for eating out

By Danielle Cotterman, Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h034Z_0hS21u6J00

( WJW ) — Despite inflation , a recent report says people are tipping more at restaurants than last year.

According to software provider Toast Inc.’s second-quarter Restaurant Trends report , tips are up nearly 10%, and in-person diners are tipping on average 19.7%, showing a growth of 22% in the second quarter compared with the first quarter.

“The appetite for in-person dining remained strong in Q2 through rising inflation, economic uncertainty, and COVID-19 subvariant spikes,” according to Toast.

What happens when a restaurant goes tip-free?

The report also showed that diners were less likely to tip as much when ordering delivery or takeout, tipping an average of 14.5%.

“This trend remains similar to Q1 2022’s findings, where diners on-premise tipped more than off-premise diners,” Toast found.

The report also broke down the states with the biggest tippers on average, though tip size didn’t vary much.

Check out some of the restaurants New Day Cleveland visits

Indiana topped the list for the second straight quarter based on average tip percentage, with West Virginia and Ohio following. At the bottom of the list was California, which has one of the country’s highest minimum cash wage laws for tipped employees, according to the Department of Labor.

Here are the top 10 states for the most generous tippers:

  • Indiana (21%)
  • West Virginia (20.8%)
  • Ohio (20.7%)
  • Delaware (20.7%)
  • Kentucky (20.7%)
  • Wyoming (20.5%)
  • New Hampshire (20.4%)
  • Wisconsin (20.3%)
  • South Carolina (20.3%)
  • Pennsylvania (20.2%)

And if you were wondering which states tipped the least, they include:

  • California (17.5%)
  • Washington (18.3%)
  • Florida (18.5%)
  • New York (18.5%)
  • Hawaii (18.8%)
  • Texas (18.8%)
  • Nevada (18.8%)
  • Louisiana (18.9%)
  • New Jersey (18.9%)
  • Arkansas (18.9%)

North Dakota ranks at #20 on the list of top tipping states, averaging tips of about 20 percent.

You can read the complete trends report here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

States with the most and least student debt

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons States with the most and least student debt In the late 1980s, a high school graduate who wanted to attend college or university was looking at average tuition of $15,160 per year for a private, nonprofit school and $3,190 per year for a public college or university. As of 2021, […]
EDUCATION
KX News

Name released in Watford City rollover crash

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a rollover crash in McKenzie County on August 26. According to the NDHP, at about 6:00 a.m., Errol Malone Jr., a 24-year-old Minot man, was driving west on McKenzie County 28th St NW (about five miles east […]
MCKENZIE COUNTY, ND
KX News

UPDATE: Name released in head-on Richland County crash

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a head-on crash between two vehicles on Highway 13, just east of Barney, on Saturday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:15 a.m on August 27, a car driven by Washington Weanquoi, a […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Wyoming State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
KX News

Driver killed after striking deer in Williams County

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A man was killed in a car accident after his vehicle collided with a deer on Highway 2, approximately 12 miles west of Ray. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at roughly 11:05 p.m., the 45-year-old Tioga man was traveling eastbound on Highway 2 near mile marker 42 when his […]
WILLIAMS COUNTY, ND
KX News

Apparent Murder-Suicide occurs in North Bismarck

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A mother and son were found dead in Bismarck on Tuesday around 3:00 p.m. in what police are concluding was a murder-suicide conducted by the mother. According to the Bismarck Police Department, officers responded to the 3800 block of Renee Drive in Bismarck due to numerous welfare checks requested on 45-year-old […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Minot man killed in one-vehicle rollover near Watford City

WATFORD CITY, ND (KXNET) — A Minot man was killed early Friday morning in a one-vehicle rollover near Watford City. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 24-year-old was traveling west on 28th Street Northwest in rural McKenzie County around 6:00 a.m. when the driver apparently failed to negotiate a left curve and drove […]
WATFORD CITY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Toast Inc#Restaurant Trends#The Department Of Labor
KX News

Multi-Vehicle crash on Highway 52 near Sawyer

SAWYER, ND (KXNET) — Four commercial vehicles and eight passenger vehicles were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 52 southeast of Sawyer early Thursday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 8 a.m., and heavy fog at the time significantly reduced visibility for drivers, which they believe led to […]
SAWYER, ND
KX News

UPDATED: One dead in Williston vehicle collision

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A head-on collision on Highway 1804 has resulted in the death of a woman from Williston. According to the NDHP, at approximately 4:20 p.m., a Ford F250, driven by Lester Lafollette (a 67-year-old man from Williston), was traveling westward on Highway 1804 near mile marker 332 (approximately 1 mile west of […]
WILLISTON, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 8/21-8/28 2022

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Another week has come to a close, and with it, another edition of our In Case You Missed It is here to help keep you up-to-date on the biggest news in North Dakota. Here are the six stories that shook KX’s website during the week of August 21-28! #1: Apparent murder-suicide […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

United Tribes Technical College President releases statement regarding early morning shooting

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — United Tribes Technical College President Leander R. McDonald released a statement regarding a shooting incident that occurred early Thursday morning at the college. “Hello Friends and Relatives, I am greatly disappointed to hear of the vandalism and shots fired incidents that occurred on the United Tribes Technical College (UTTC) campus early […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Baiting restrictions in North Dakota

With Deer Archery season starting this Friday, September 2nd, North Dakota Game and Fish want to remind everyone of something very important. Game and Fish say hunting big game over bait or baiting for any purpose is prohibited on almost all state and federal land. The restriction is in place to help slow the spread […]
HOBBIES
KX News

Vehicle rollover crash reported near Cooperstown

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has reported a rollover crash occurring 7 miles west of Coopertown, that resulted in one male suffering serious injuries. According to the NDHP, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on August 28, a vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 1 near mile marker 119, about 7 miles west […]
BINFORD, ND
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy