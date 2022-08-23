Read full article on original website
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Bo Pelini Is Trending Following Nebraska's Brutal Loss Saturday
Back in November of 2014, Nebraska fired head coach Bo Pelini. Since then, the program has been unable to sustain any success. Mike Riley had a promising season in 2016, leading the Cornhuskers to a 9-4 record. He then followed that up with a four-win season. Scott Frost was hired...
247Sports
Key Quotes: Chang, players react to Vanderbilt loss
Excitement was high for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to open the 2022 season, but the energy quickly dissipated as the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores delivered a 63-10 blowout over UH. Head coach Timmy Chang, quarterback Braden Schager, running back Dedrick Parson and linebacker Isaiah Tufaga discussed what went wrong and what positives can be taken away from the opener.
Breaking: Jim Harbaugh Announces Surprising Quarterback Decision
Michigan's quarterback competition between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy has been a major storyline this summer. Moments ago, head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on that situation. In a surprising turn of events, Harbaugh has announced that both McNamara and McCarthy will get a chance to start for the...
Vicksburg Post
Former Vicksburg High football coach Nowell goes viral over fight in stands
A former Vicksburg High School football coach was involved in a fight in the bleachers during a game Thursday night. Jim Nowell, the football head coach at Heidelberg High School and a former VHS assistant, was sitting in the stands scouting a game between Quitman and Wayne County when he got into a shouting match with a fan.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan commit goes off for 4 touchdowns in season opener
Cole Cabana went off in Dexter high school’s season opening win against Grosse Point South Saturday afternoon. The 4-star back totaled 32 carries for 237 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the air, snagging 3 receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. Cabana is...
3 most overrated college football teams heading into 2022
With the preseason AP Top 25 hitting the presses, college football fans are already dubbing teams overrated and underrated. Who’s overrated?. Heading into the 2022 season, everyone has their early opinions on which college football teams are already overrated and which are underrated. How can you possibly make this assumption without seeing this year’s version of these teams take a single snap? Well, based on lost talent and returning production, we can make educated guesses.
NFL・
Kirk Herbstreit Names Biggest "Sleeper" Team In SEC
The SEC remains the most dominant conference in college football and just about every year there's a team from the SEC that surprises everyone with a strong season. So who does Kirk Herbstreit believe is going to be the SEC's sleeper team this year?. During a preview segment with College...
Four-star DB and new Oklahoma commit Makari Vickers dishes on decision and what’s next for Sooners’ 2023 class
Oklahoma has picked up yet another nationally coveted commit in the 2023 cycle, as four-star defensive back Makari Vickers announced Friday evening that he’ll be a Sooner. The versatile 6-foot-1 phenom from Tallahassee is the No. 85 overall player and No. 6 safety in the 247Sports Composite, although Oklahoma has recruited Vickers primarily as a cornerback. He's the third blue-chip commit in five weeks for OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.
WATCH: Texas five star commit Arch Manning silences "overrated" chants during season opener
The nation's No. 1 player and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning opened up his senior season with a 20-13 "Jamboree" victory over De La Salle HS. The biggest highlight of the game for the Longhorn pledge was a 20 yard scramble for a touchdown as the opposing student section was growing louder with "overrated" chants.
Lou Holtz: Brian Kelly didn't answer one letter while head coach of Notre Dame football
Lou Holtz and Brian Kelly had different tactics while they were head coaches at Notre Dame. Holtz was all in on everything that goes with the Fighting Irish brand. Kelly liked to do things on his own terms. Both were wildly successful. Holtz won the program’s last national championship in...
Desmond Howard Names Biggest Threat To Alabama This Season
We're just a day away from the start of the 2022 college football season and College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard is ready. But he's also got a hot take on Alabama that he couldn't wait until next week to share. Appearing on ESPN's Get Up, Howard asserted that Texas A&M...
'Coach speaks from ignorance': Mom of late Northwestern player slams Scott Frost's 'vomiting' claim
After Nebraska coach Scott Frost proudly detailed his players vomiting, the mother of late Northwestern player Rashidi Wheeler had a strong reaction.
Look: Official Suffers Embarrassing Moment During Nebraska-Northwestern Game
The players aren't the only people knocking off the rust during Week 0 of the college football season. Officials are also getting back into the swing of things. During Saturday's matchup between Nebraska and Northwestern in Dublin, a game official suffered an embarrassing fall while backpedalling away from a play.
Minnesota basketball: UNC transfer Dawson Garcia granted immediate eligibility by NCAA
North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia has received a waiver from the NCAA and will be immediately eligible to play at Minnesota, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Garcia started his career at Marquette before transferring to UNC last season, then transferring back closer to home with the Golden Gophers.
Herbstreit Makes Surprising Pick for Big Ten Championship
The ESPN analyst chose a team that went 3–9 last season to face his alma mater Ohio State in the championship game.
ESPN
Nicholas Sanders, son of Detroit Lions great Barry Sanders, joins Michigan State Spartans men's basketball as walk-on
Nicholas Sanders, son of Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, is joining the Michigan State men's basketball team as a freshman walk-on. The Spartans on Friday released their 2022-23 men's basketball roster, which shows Sanders wearing No. 20 -- the same number his father donned during his legendary career with the Detroit Lions.
Son of Detroit legend added to Michigan State men's basketball roster
MSU released its men's basketball roster on Friday...
Report Card: Another embarrassment for Nebraska
For the fourth time in five seasons Nebraska football is 0-1 to start a year. The Huskers have nowhere else to look but internally as the team was unable to hold multiple double-digit leads and struggled in almost every phase of the game. One critical decision will be dissected but...
Georgia football game against Oregon Ducks sparks commemorative beer from Stillfire, Ninkasi
Once again Georgia is set to compete in a prominent non-conference matchup to start the season, with a neutral site game against Oregon in Atlanta in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this a highly anticipated game in Week 1. And two prominent breweries in each state have collaborated on a special beer to commemorate the battle between the Dawgs and the Ducks.
Ruffin McNeill on return to ECU, relationship with Doeren, expectations and more
When NC State travels to ECU to open its 2022 season next weekend, there will be a familiar face to Pirate fans on the sideline for the Wolfpack. Ruffin McNeill is the special assistant to the head coach for Dave Doeren and NC State, but some of the most notable stops in his career came in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with the Pirates. McNeill played for ECU back in the 1970s and later returned as the head coach in the early 2010s, and next Saturday he will make his return to Greenville on the other sideline.
