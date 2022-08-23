Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
Parts Of Canada Are Getting Winter Weather In August With Snow & Single-Digit Temperatures
Parts of the country are dealing with winter weather and it's like Mother Nature decided to skip right over fall and go right into winter!. The Weather Network said that most of the country is "basking in the sun" and still in summer but snow is in the forecast for some spots during the last two weeks of August.
Five cities have seen 1-in-1,000-year flood events since late July
In the last five weeks, five areas across the United States have experienced what should have been very unlikely -- if not impossible -- 1 in 1,000-year flooding events.
natureworldnews.com
Northeast to Experience Trouble Due to Severe Flooding
As of now, majority of the northeastern United States has seen a fairly arid summertime, with certain areas potentially experiencing severe drought. However, AccuWeather analysts predict a trend shift that will launch downpours on Sunday, that will persist to provide much-needed precipitation to the state throughout Tuesday. Northeastern State Face...
Narcity
BC's Fall Weather Forecast Shows Snow Might Come Early & Get Ready For A Ton Of Rain
The B.C. weather forecast for the upcoming fall season is looking rainy, stormy, chilly and possibly even snowy. The weather last fall brought devastating floods to the province, and a Pacific storm track is expected to bring "above-normal rainfall," this year. According to AccuWeather's 2022 Canada fall forecast, the conditions...
RELATED PEOPLE
Narcity
Alberta's Fall Forecast Is Here & Put Away Your Shorts As It's Gonna Get 'Fairly Windy'
Summer might still be lingering on, but fall is around the corner. And before you know it, every coffee shop will be advertising new Pumpkin Spice creations. But what do the weather gods have in store? According to a recent forecast, fall doesn't have too many wild weather events scheduled for Albertans.
Narcity
Ontario Is Bringing Back Daily GO Trains From Toronto To Niagara Falls
If you want to take a trip to Niagara Falls from Toronto, but don't have access to a car, listen up. The Ontario government just announced that it will be bringing back its year-round GO train service, so you don't have to try and squeeze your visit in before summer ends (plus, you can go pop by for a visit any day that you want).
Dramatic increase in deadly US heat waves now likely inevitable, but experts say there's still hope
Even if the global temperature goals of the Paris Agreement are met, study authors warn that heat waves are destined to become more prevalent.
Comments / 1