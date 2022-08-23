ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ground broken for construction of new Rice Lake clinic, surgery center

By By Michelle Jensen
Rice Lake Chronotype
 5 days ago

Plans may have changed since Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine presented a proposal to the city to open a clinic and ambulatory surgical center, but construction will be underway now that ground has been broken on the south side of Rice Lake.

Representatives of Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, land developers and contractors rubbed elbows with the mayor, and members of the city council and civic organizations to celebrate the beginning of construction of CedarCrest Surgery Center and an orthopedics and sports medicine clinic. The ceremony took place Monday afternoon under a tent at the construction site to the west of Wisconsin Avenue and north of South Access Road.

Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine CEO Scott Kulstad emceed the event, introducing several people who lent a hand in helping the development move forward.

After the ceremony, Kulstad said he was grateful for the City Council and civic organizations such as the Men’s Club and Chamber of Commerce for helping them toward their goal of bringing higher quality and lower cost health care to Rice Lake.

“Too many people in this region are being forced to leave this community to access care — either to our east, to our west — and by virtue of this site we believe we will improve access and allow people, patients and their families to access care close to home at a lower cost,” Kulstad said.

Mayor Justin Fonfara praised Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine for recognizing the need for better access to health care in Rice Lake and pursuing the project for the past two years.

“I’m tickled that they chose Rice Lake and that they realized how this is exactly what is needed,” Fonfara said.

Construction will start soon, as Kulstad says steel is slated to be placed in the ground within the month. Dr. Nathaniel Stewart, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in hip and knee surgery, said the clinic’s opening is planned for summer 2023.

Kulstad estimated the medical campus will eventually bring more than 30-40 incremental jobs to the community.

It hasn’t been entirely smooth sailing for the Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and its partner, Surgical Management Professionals.

The project initially was planned to be a 50,000-square-foot clinic and surgical center to be built on the east side of new development just to the north of the existing Microtel Inn & Suites on Decker Drive.

But a number of factors, including construction supply chains and rising costs, resulted in Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine deciding to take a parcel to the west of the original site upon which to build a 30,000-square-foot building, Kulstad said. But the CEO noted that there will still be room to expand.

According to a new release, the clinic and surgery center will serve patients with a variety of musculoskeletal disorders, and all Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine’s sub-specialists will have clinic and perform procedures in the new facility.

Kulstad believes people will access health care at the new Rice Lake facility not only from Rice Lake and Barron County, but the surrounding region as well.

