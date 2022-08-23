Read full article on original website
WOCC hosting 2022 State of West Orange Luncheon
The West Orange Chamber of Commerce is back with one of its most popular events of the year. The 2022 State of West Orange Luncheon, hosted in conjunction with the West Orange Foundation, will feature an open conversation with local elected officials regarding the municipalities, the county and information on the upcoming Orange County Transportation Sales Tax Referendum.
Town of Windermere hosting August food truck night
The event will take place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at Town Square Park. The town of Windermere is hosting its monthly food truck night. Participating food trucks will include Al's Ice Cream, The Pretzel Spot, BBQ Brazil Express, Monsta Lobsta, Chicken Waffle Grill and Treehouse Truck.
New Ocoee subdivision clears density hurdle
The Isaak Malka Planned Unit Development Project calls for 48 single-family homes. The Ocoee City Commission paved the way for a new 48-home subdivision during its Aug. 16 meeting. Commissioners approved an increase in residential density for the Isaak Malka Planned Unit Development Project. The property is located at 2199...
Police searching for drive-by shooter
Ocoee police are looking for a suspect in a drive-by shooting that injured two men who were walking on the sidewalk near South Maguire Road and Highbrooke Boulevard around 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. According to the Ocoee Police Department, the shots were fired from a dark blue or black...
Football schedule for today
We are excited for today’s games. Let’s hope the weather cooperates and we can see some pigskin action tonight…. Our Game of the Week is Ocoee High School vs. Apopka High School, so expect to see us there. Here's a list of all local high school games happening...
