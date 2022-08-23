ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Top ransomware group hit with DDoS attack, complains about injustice

By Sead Fadilpašić
TechRadar
TechRadar
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35spRW_0hS1uwjC00
(Image credit: Shutterstock / binarydesign)

In an unexpected turn of events, a ransomware operator has found itself on the receiving end of a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, all because they tried to leak stolen data.

According to a BleepingComputer report, the LockBit group breached the servers of Entrust, an identity, payment, and data protection service provider, late last month.

The group deployed ransomware to Entrust’s servers, demanded an $8 million payout and stole files including legal documents, marketing spreadsheets, and accounting data.

After the negotiation between the group and the company broke down, LockBit publicly took responsibility for the attack, and last Friday decided to leak the stolen data. At that time, the Tor data leak site was brought offline by a DDoS attack powered by more than 1,000 servers, with LockBit laying the blame on Entrust.

Who is behind the attack?

"Ddos (sic) attack began immediately after the publication of data and negotiations, of course it was them, who else needs it? In addition, in the logs there is an inscription demanding the removal of their data," LockBitSupp told BleepingComputer.

While it's possible Entrust may be behind the attack, this would likely be the first time a legitimate company used illegal means to force a ransomware operator into compliance.

The attack could also have originated with another malware (opens in new tab) or ransomware group which, for whatever reason, would benefit from LockBit removing Entrust’s data, or perhaps even the US government, security researcher Dominic Alvieri told BleepingComputer.

Whoever it the culprit, the attack is not stopping LockBit just yet. The group says it intends to upload the data as a torrent, which would make it almost impossible to take down.

TechRadar Pro has asked Entrust for comment, but has not yet received a response.

Via: BleepingComputer (opens in new tab)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pe8ik_0hS1uwjC00

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Scammers created a deepfake of top Binance exec to steal crypto funds

A new high-end cryptocurrency scam is using AI-powered deepfakes to scam victims out of their money. For a crypto start-up, having their tokens listed on global hub Binance is typically one of its initial major goals, giving them much-needed legitimacy, as well as exposure to a huge number of cryptocurrency traders and holders. In turn, this usually results in an increase in the token’s price and consequently, gives the project even more legitimacy, and exposure to an even bigger audience.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

VMware Carbon Black bug crashes a bunch of Windows PCs, servers

A bug in VMWare’s Carbon Black endpoint security solution crashed numerous enterprise servers (opens in new tab) and workstations (opens in new tab), the company has confirmed. More than 50 organizations have so far reported experiencing the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD), and suspected Carbon Black to be at...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

DoorDash customer data hit in phishing attack

Delivery and takeout firm DoorDash has had some of its customer data accessed as the result of a phishing attack, it has confirmed. In a blog post, the company said it was the latest to be affected by the knock-on effects of a cyberattack that hit Twilio earlier this month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

Oracle accused of selling personal data for billions of users

Oracle is facing a major lawsuit concerning allegations it created a network containing personal data and profiles on millions of people which was then sold on to third parties. As per the lawsuit, Oracle created a network containing personal information of millions of people and is using it to generate...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Jazeera Balkans#Ransomware#Data Breaches#Entrust#Tor#Ddos
TechRadar

SaaS platforms are facing more phishing attacks than ever

Cybercriminals are increasingly turning towards legitimate Software-as-a-Service (SaaS (opens in new tab)) solutions to launch, distribute, and advertise their campaigns, security researchers have reported. Unit 42, the cybersecurity arm of Palo Alto Networks, has published a report which found the abuse of such services soared by 1,100% in a span...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Plex confirms data hack, user details and passwords stolen

Media streaming platform Plex has been hacked with user passwords and personal data stolen (opens in new tab), the company has confirmed. Plex sent out an email notification to its users explaining the situation, and asking them to change passwords as soon as possible. The email noted a “limited subset”...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Ransomware is still a major threat for your business

Ransomware continues to be the number one threat to large and medium-sized businesses, a new report from cybersecurity experts Acronis says. Based on data from the company’s Cyber Protection Operation Centers, the findings say over-complexity in IT and infrastructure has led to an increase in attacks, with government agencies, as well as private companies of all sizes, being targeted.
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Over $100m worth of NFTs have already been stolen this year

Cybercriminals have stolen $100 million worth of non-fungible tokens (NFT) in the first half and a bit of 2022, new research has revealed.. A report from Elliptic found most of the NFTs were stolen in July, while the average theft set NFT investors and buyers back $300,000 per incident. The number could even be higher, the company further added, as many incidents aren’t even reported and as such do not affect the average figures.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TechRadar

Hackers are still abusing Log4j deployments, Microsoft warns

Log4Shell, one of the largest and potentially most devastating vulnerabilities to ever be discovered, is still being leveraged by threat actors more than half a year after it was first observed, and patched. A new report from the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC), and Microsoft 365 Defender Research Team said...
SOFTWARE
AFP

EU ministers to study call for ban on Russian tourists

EU foreign ministers are to discuss this week an appeal led by Ukraine to ban Russian tourists from visiting Europe. - 'Fuel' for Kremlin propaganda - An expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations think tank, Marie Dumoulin, said the appeal to ban Russians from Europe contains "a dangerous error of analysis".
LIFESTYLE
TechRadar

More PyPl packages hacked following phishing attack

Scammers have tricked PyPI Python package maintainers into giving away their login credentials, then used the passwords to log in and taint the packages with malware, experts have claimed. The news was confirmed by Django project board member Adam Johnson, after being attacked himself, with "hundreds” of packages being affected....
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

OpenVAS review

OpenVAS is one of the top vulnerability scanners out there and it’s completely open-source, free of charge, and backed by a committed developer community. However, it’s created with tech-savvy users in mind, so non-techies beware. Open Vulnerability Assessment System (or OpenVAS for short) is a full-featured, cross-functional, open-source...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

India's 5G service rollout - Date and details here

With this spectrum allotment done, India has entered the final stage of rolling out high-speed 5G telecom services. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his Independence Day speech, India is now focusing on technologies such as 5G, semiconductor manufacturing and optical fibre cables. All eyes are now on the...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

DuckDuckGo takes the fight to ProtonMail with new email privacy tool

DuckDuckGo has announced a beta version of its new email privacy tool is now available for users to try. Introduced in the summer of 2021, DuckDuckGo Email Protection is a free email forwarding utility that gives people a way to conceal their email address when signing up for online services, newsletters and the like.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Microsoft and Amazon have had to cancel several new data centers

Proposed new data centers for Amazon and Microsoft in Ireland have been blocked amid concerns surrounding power shortages and supplies. Amazon had been looking to invest up to €2 billion in a bid to expand its data center operations in Ireland, which has become a key location for data handling facilities due to its proximity to Europe and North America.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Adobe report: Online influencers now earning as much as lawyers

Adobe has revealed that the insatiable appetite for content is fuelling massive growth in the global creator economy. A new report published by the VFX and video editing software developer suggests 165 million creators have joined the worldwide creator economy in the last two years, bringing the total to 303 million.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Huawei founder reportedly puts staff on crisis mode

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei has reportedly told its workforce to prioritise profitability rather than sales as it anticipates expect short term difficulties caused by a global recession. In a leaked internal memo, Ren told staff to focus on revenue generation that would ensure the company’s survival over the next three...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

TechRadar

46K+
Followers
44K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy