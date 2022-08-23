Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
boothbayregister.com
Thomas G. Hagan
Thomas George Hagan, 92, of Boothbay, Maine, died peacefully at home on Aug. 20, 2022. Born in New York City to Thomas and Florence Hagan, Tom was a third-generation native of Manhattan. He grew up in Elmont, New York on Long Island, and graduated from Sewanhaka High School. He went on to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) where he earned an electrical engineering degree in 1951. While at MIT, he served as an editor of the school newspaper, The Tech, and was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity.
boothbayregister.com
River Arts’ new manager
River Arts is pleased to announce the appointment of a new gallery manager, Amy Appell. With a varied background in her employment primarily in education, Appell brings skills that will be valuable in her new management roll. In addition to teaching, she has managed her own business and blog where she has developed her office skills and computer savvy.
boothbayregister.com
Archaeological dig at Damariscotta’s Chapman-Hall House to uncover remnants of the past
The grounds of Lincoln County Historical Association’s Chapman-Hall House museum in Damariscotta will be the site of an archaeological investigation during the first two weeks of September. Historical Archaeologist Tim Dinsmore of Midcoast Archaeology will direct the research of the site surrounding the 1754 house. Dinsmore is a professional archaeologist who brings 30+ years of experience in research, educational outreach and archaeological consulting. He has been involved in numerous historic archaeological projects involving all phases of Maine archaeology and specializes in 17th and 18th century sites. Dinsmore holds a B.A. degree in anthropology from the University of Maine at Orono and attended the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia for graduate work in historical archaeology.
boothbayregister.com
Resident explains FOAA request to Edgecomb selectmen
On Aug. 17, Timothy Harrington sent his first Maine Freedom of Access Act request to Edgecomb officials. On Aug. 22, he sent his fourth. He believes town officials are taking too long to deliver the information. Harrington, 53, lives on Merry Island Road. He grew up in Houlton and worked...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boothbayregister.com
Art in Maine 2022 announced
Call for artists for the Boothbay Region Art Foundation’s 15th annual juried Art in Maine exhibition to be held at the foundation gallery Oct. 8 through Nov. 13. Art in Maine exhibit presents a fresh and selective look at the fine art being created by Maine artists today, showcasing originality in the media of painting, drawing and sculpture.
boothbayregister.com
Midcoast Conservancy offers a Wellness Weekend in the Woods
Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11, Midcoast Conservancy is offering a Wellness Weekend in the Woods at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson. Nia Dance workshop and Forest Bathing will be held on Saturday, and Stand-up Paddleboard Yoga will be offered on Sunday. Anna Fiedler will lead the Nia...
boothbayregister.com
Edgecomb Eddy School announcements
Edgecomb Eddy will open our doors to students on Sept. 6 for our 20th year at our school building at 7:30 a.m. for bus and parent drop-off with designated areas for each. Our pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten screening will take place on Aug. 29 and 30. EES families and students will...
boothbayregister.com
Preservation Party at Pownalborough Court House Sept. 18
Final details for Lincoln County Historical Association’s annual benefit dinner and auction on the grounds of the historic Pownalborough Court House in Dresden are falling into place, and the volunteer planners of the Sept. 18 event took a few minutes from a recent meeting to choose wines. Anyone interested...
RELATED PEOPLE
boothbayregister.com
Shark confirmed to be a sand tiger caught, released near Wiscasset
He is a nearly four-foot shark a client caught Aug. 25 on Captain Dean Krah’s boat about a mile north of Donald E. Davey Bridge that spans the Sheepscot River from Edgecomb to Wiscasset. In a series of emails, Krah told Maine Department of Marine Resources and Boothbay Register/Wiscasset Newspaper about last week’s catch and release. Sheepscot-raised and chartering out of Wiscasset for over 40 years, Krah has been going out on the local waters for over 60 years; and he had never had a catch that looked like the one they made that day.
Comments / 0