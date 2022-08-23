ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

UGA tennis player preps for shot at US Open

By Ryan Cullinane, UGA Sports Communications
 5 days ago
After a successful summer for Georgia’s Ethan Quinn, the redshirt freshman will prepare to play in the US Open starting on Tuesday, August 23 at 11 a.m. ET.

Quinn will take on fellow US competitor Ernesto Escobedo in the first round of the singles qualifier. The main draw will be made on Thursday, August 25, where Quinn will find out his opponent for the doubles competition.

Quinn earned his spot in the Open’s Doubles Main Draw along with partner Nicholas Godsick and in the Singles Qualifying Draw after claiming the United States Tennis Association Boys’ 18 National Championship in doubles on Saturday, August 15 and finishing as a finalist in singles the following day.

Quinn and Godsick won the doubles title in convincing fashion over Sebastian Gorzny and Alex Michelsen, defeating the tandem by a 6-4, 6-0 result to notch the title and their spot in the prestigious event.

A native of Fresno, California, Quinn is currently ranked as the No. 507 singles player according to the Association of Tennis Professionals, while Escobedo slots at No. 175.

An early enrollee this past January, Quinn was listed as the unanimous top junior prospect in the country and No. 25 in the International Tennis Federation Junior World Rankings. While he has yet to appear in a match for the Bulldogs, Quinn has already proven to be an elite player in the college tennis ranks, previously defeating four players that finished in the top-10 of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings over the summer.

Quinn will hope to join former Bulldog John Isner in the singles main draw of the event. Isner, a Georgia tennis legend who finished with a 143-28 record in singles during his time in Athens, is currently ranked No. 48 in the ATP singles rankings and previously peaked as the No. 8 player in the world on July 16, 2018.

The full coverage of the US Open will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.

