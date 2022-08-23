Read full article on original website
Related
Breeze-Courier
Taylorville falls to Mt Vernon, 40-0
TAYLORVILLE — Seth Hughes creates separation by utilizing the stiff arm against his Mt. Vernon defender during the first football game of the 2022 season. MOUNT VERNON — The Tornadoes didn’t have an answer for their Mt Vernon opponent on Friday, August 26. The packed home crowd fueled the Rams to a 40-0 victory over Taylorville.
Breeze-Courier
Lincolnwood Lancer boys, girls golf host and travel
RAYMOND — The Shoal Creek Golf Course hosted boys and girls’ teams on August 22. The Lancer girls earned a total score of 229 earning them a fourth place victory behind Williamsville (189), North Mac (215) and Carlinville (224). The LHS team kept constant across the board. Jhia...
channel1450.com
Sacred Heart Griffin Runs Away From Rochester Late In Leonard Bowl 13
Rochester took the opening possesion of the second half down and scored, chewing up six minutes of clock to make it a six point game. Sacred Heart Griffin answered and ran away for a 62-27 victory over the Rockets in Week One of the Central State Eight season.
Breeze-Courier
Vandal vanquish Panthers
(VANDALIA) — Pana senior quarterback Max Lynch sees some open space running the football during the Panthers’ opening night for football at Vandalia. Lynch carried the ball 15 times and racked up 77 yards in the game. Despite their best effort, the Panthers lost to the Vandals, 34-10 in week one.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Effingham Radio
Decatur St. Teresa Spoils The Turf Field House Warming Party Shuts Out Effingham 18-0
A lot of things have changed from a year ago, last season the Effingham traveled to Decatur and fell to St. Teresa 42-7. Even though Effingham lost again this time around this loss feels different. There was a hype surrounding the new Klosterman Field at Washington Savings Bank Stadium, there...
One team begins its season, first time since deadly crash
MOWEAQUA, Ill., (WCIA) — Friday night football fever is back, and for one team in Moweaqua, it’s bittersweet. After the band played the national anthem, the team and fans gathered in a moment of silence. It honored the four boys involved in a deadly car crash about a month ago. Before the game kicked off, […]
Breeze-Courier
F. W. “Mac” McChristy
F. W. “Mac” McChristy, 70 of Stonington, passed away at 12:42 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born on October 5, 1951 in Taylorville, the son of Wesley and Genova (Durbin) McChristy. Mac graduated from Stonington High School in 1969 and also earned an Associate degree from Lincoln Land Community College. He married Cynthia Crist on December 5, 2015 at the Stonington United Methodist Church. He began his career as a co-owner of MDM fertilizer in Sharpsburg, later working as a salesman of fertilizer equipment, covering a multi-state territory and retired after working for Sloan Implement. Mac was a member of the Stonington United Methodist Church as well as the Stonington Masonic Lodge #1066 A.F. & A.M. and the Ansar Shrine. He was a part of the Shrine’s Ag Corps and enjoyed taking part in many parades. Like many in his family, Mac loved to fly, having obtained his private pilot license at a young age. He was a Chicago Cubs fan, enjoyed politics, and never passed up a piece of Marie Callender’s apple pie. He loved watching the Andy Griffith show and knew the plot for every episode. Long drives through the countryside, checking out the fields, was also a favorite pastime of Mac’s. He always looked forward to spending time at the farm, especially during the crop-dusting season. He had a great appreciation for music, and even traveled to Europe in high school to play his trombone with the American Youth Band.
Herald & Review
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Jacoby, Jr., 60th
DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Jacoby, Jr., of Decatur, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Mr. Jacoby and Marsha Butt were married on Aug. 18, 1962, in Decatur. He was a teacher and principal at Warrensburg-Latham High School. Both are retired, having been owners of General Fence Company. They...
RELATED PEOPLE
taylorvilledailynews.com
Farm and Home Supply, Taylorville Expanding
Farm and Home Supply on West Route 104 in Taylorville is expanding. A former house to the east of their existing building, has been demolished to expand their building to the east. Farm and Home Supply, based in Quincy, purchased the former Big R stores in Taylorville, Springfield, and Lincoln,...
2022 State Fair by the numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success. Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair. Many food vendors declared this year as […]
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
WAND TV
New distillery coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new distillery is coming to Decatur. Brentford Distillers plans to open this fall. “The idea sprouted during the start of the pandemic. I’ve always had an interest in distilling and its colorful past and role in our nation’s history. After some research, a lot of calculations, and careful considerations - Anita and I decided to put a plan into action and roll the dice with what we hope will be a welcome addition to Decatur, said Anthony Brent, founder of Brentford Distillers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nowdecatur.com
Taste of History Ticket Sales Begin September 1
August 25, 2022 – The Taste of History event returns to Decatur on Saturday, October 1 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. During this event, you’ll explore five of Decatur’s historic sites while enjoying delicious hors d’oeuvres and drinks at each location. Each venue represents a business industry pioneer and a piece of Decatur history:
wmay.com
Sangamon/Dirksen, MacArthur/Lawrence Are Springfield’s Most Crash-Prone Intersections
Two perennial traffic trouble spots in Springfield are tied as the intersections with the most collisions through the first six months of this year. Springfield police statistics show Sangamon and Dirksen, and MacArthur and Lawrence, each had 33 crashes from January to June. Both intersections have been among the city’s worst for years, and both are slated for improvements over the next several years. In third place with 21 crashes was Wabash and Veterans Parkway.
World’s 1st Corn Dog on Stick Came From Famous Illinois Drive-In
Whatever you do, DON'T call it a corn dog. The Cozy Dog Drive-In located in Springfield, Illinois claims that they are the ones that invented the corn dog on a stick. However they call their famous dogs a cozy dog, and if you order a corn dog at the drive-in (which is still open) you will get a funny stare down.
starvedrock.media
Country Classic Cars, a Route 66 mainstay in Illinois, sold to new owners
STAUNTON, Ill. — A rare 1957 Chevrolet coupe got Russ Noel into the classic car business. Now, after more than 20 years, he’s retiring and heading out on the road in a modern Chevrolet Cruze. Noel and his wife, Anita, have sold Country Classic Cars in Staunton, Illinois,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ambulance overturns in Litchfield, Illinois crash
An ambulance with two paramedics inside overturned during a crash Wednesday afternoon in Litchfield, Illinois.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Public Show Up To Rally For Local Kroger
Over 100 people showed up to a rally to reopen the Taylorville Kroger Thursday evening. Many members of the public spoke out in support of Kroger reopening and for the EPA to lift the seal that is keeping the grocery store closed. Kroger has been shut down in Taylorville for nearly a month due to an asbestos contamination leak.
newschannel20.com
6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
Sangamon County Coroner confirms death
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–The Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirms a 69-year-old man died after being hit by a car. It happened on Route 29 and Tuxhorn Road. The Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead around 11:30 p.m. The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified. […]
Comments / 0