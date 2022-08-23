ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks edge higher on Wall Street a day after a big stumble

By DAMIAN J. TROISE
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9s9C_0hS1s7AK00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday, but remain in the red for the week following the biggest pullback in the S&P 500 since mid-June.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 10:29 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is down 1.8% for the week following a sell-off on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 13 points, less than 0.1%, to 33,047 and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%.

Energy stocks made solid gains as U.S. crude oil prices rose 3%. Exxon Mobil gained 4%.

Health care stocks fell broadly and checked gains elsewhere in the market. Eli Lilly fell 2.1%.

Investors had several earnings reports to focus on as the latest round of corporate financial results comes to a close. More than 95% of companies in the S&P 500 have reported earnings, with overall growth of about 6%, according to FactSet.

Macy's rose 7.7% after beating Wall Street's second-quarter financial forecasts and J.M. Smucker gained 1% after reporting strong earnings. Zoom Video slumped 12.2% after cutting its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Investors are looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this week as they grapple with uncertainty over inflation, the economy and the central bank's plan to fight high prices.

Worries about inflation and recessions globally have brought the euro below parity with the dollar, breaking a psychological barrier in the markets.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 2.99% from 3.03% late Monday.

Inflation remains at its hottest level in four decades and that is straining businesses and consumers. The U.S. economy shrank during the first half of 2022, though consumer spending and the employment market remain pockets of strength. The Fed has been raising interest rates to pump the brakes on the economy to bring inflation under control.

Wall Street is concerned that the Fed could hit the brakes too hard and veer an already slowing economy into a recession. Minutes last week from the Fed's July board meeting affirmed plans for more rate hikes Investors could gain more insight into the Fed's future plans at the annual meeting this week, which starts Thursday and includes a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Asian shares slide on Wall Street drop that ended last week

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares declined Monday after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated high interest rates will continue for some time to curb inflation. The plunge in early trading in Asia paralleled the drop on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the week sinking more than 1,000 points. A slowdown in the U.S. is damaging to Asia’s export-reliant economies.
STOCKS
960 The Ref

Stocks tumble after Fed dashes hopes for easing up on rates

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are falling sharply Friday after the head of the Federal Reserve dashed Wall Street’s hopes that it may soon let off the brakes for the economy. The S&P 500 was 3.1% lower, on track for its biggest drop in two months, after Jerome Powell said the Fed will likely need to keep interest rates high enough to slow the economy "for some time" in order to beat back the high inflation sweeping the country. Shorter-term Treasury yields climbed as traders built up bets for the Fed to stay aggressive with rates.
STOCKS
960 The Ref

US, China reach deal in dispute over Chinese company audits

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. and China have reached a tentative agreement to allow U.S. regulators to inspect the audits of Chinese companies whose stocks are traded on U.S. exchanges. In a long-festering dispute, U.S. regulators have threatened to boot a number of Chinese companies off the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq if China doesn't permit inspections.
FOREIGN POLICY
960 The Ref

Powell's Jackson Hole speech will stir speculation on rates

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming — (AP) — When Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers what will be his most closely scrutinized speech of the year Friday, investors and economists will be turning over his remarks for any clues about how fast the Fed may continue to raise its key interest rate — and for how long.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Eli Lilly
960 The Ref

Powell: Fed could keep lifting rates sharply 'for some time'

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming — (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark message Friday: The Fed will likely impose more large interest rate hikes in coming months and is resolutely focused on taming the highest inflation in four decades. Powell also warned more explicitly than he...
JACKSON, WY
960 The Ref

Small businesses feel the pinch from slowing housing market

NEW YORK — (AP) — The chill in the housing market is rippling out to the carpenters, landscapers and other small businesses that lose out when fewer homeowners are renovating their properties. Inflation was already causing some homeowners to delay big renovation projects as prices for building materials,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
76K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy