ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interlachen, FL

Officials: Florida mail carrier dies after 5 dogs attacked her after truck broke down

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jv3Jl_0hS1rqKD00

Sheriff Florida mail carrier attacked and killed by 5 dogs after truck breaks down Multiple neighbors tried to pull the dogs off her and one of them fired a gunshot into the air, news outlets reported. (NCD)

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A Florida mail carrier was attacked Sunday afternoon by five dogs when her truck broke down, officials say. The mail carrier later died from her injuries.

Update August 23 at 12:53 p.m. EST: According to WJAX, on Tuesday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said that a 61-year-old woman mail carrier died as a result of her injuries.

Original story: According to PCSO in a Facebook post, a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service was attacked by five dogs in northern Florida when her truck broke down. The woman was found on the ground with severe bleeding

A witness told deputies that they heard a woman screaming and saw the five dogs attacking her, according to The Associated Press.

Multiple neighbors tried to pull the dogs off her and one of them fired a gunshot into the air to scare the dogs, according to WJAX.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they started providing first aid until additional rescue crews arrived. The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance and then was flown to a trauma center, deputies told WJAX.

“Our hearts are with the victim and her family as they navigate through this tragic event,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said in a Facebook post. “It is imperative that dog owners take responsibility in keeping their animals in a secured location for their safety and those around.”

The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Putnam County, FL
Putnam County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Interlachen, FL
960 The Ref

Louisiana shooting: 1 killed, 4 hurt at convenience store, police say

GREENSBURG, La. — At least one person has died and four others are hurt after gunfire erupted overnight at a convenience store in Greensburg, Louisiana, authorities said. According to WAFB and WBRZ, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Friday at the Last Stop Mini Mart. Five people suffered gunshot wounds, including one who died, deputies said. Two of the victims were seriously wounded, WBRZ reported.
GREENSBURG, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Carrier#First Aid#Northern Florida#Wjax#Pcso#The Associated Press
995qyk.com

Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life

Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life. I-75 South was shut down for a few hours Thursday night after the 3 vehicles crashed. The crash happened at the Little Manatee River overpass. After being ejected from his vehicle during the crash, this guy near the side of the bridge decided he was about to be hit by other vehicles. So, he took a leap of faith off the bridge in to the Hillsborough River below. Luckily, for this Florida Man he landed in deep water, wasn’t hut too bad, and, could swim. Well, at least well enough for Hillsborough County rescue to pull him from the water on to a wave runner, and then to the hospital. Source: NewsChannel8.
TAMPA, FL
960 The Ref

Colorado mom guilty of Qanon kidnapping conspiracy

DENVER — (AP) — A Colorado mother accused of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after her teen daughter said she started associating with supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory was found guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping on Friday. Cynthia Abcug, 53, denied she...
COLORADO STATE
villages-news.com

Lady Lake police lieutenant wants to return home after alleged attack

A Lady Lake police lieutenant wants permission to return home after an alleged attack earlier this month on his wife and daughter. Nelson Vargas, 50, was arrested in the wee hours Aug. 13 at his home in Minneloa. The former New York police officer is facing charges of domestic battery and child abuse. He remains free on $3,000 bond but remains barred from his home. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.
LADY LAKE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
click orlando

Motorcycle crashes into fire truck in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist ran a red light and crashed into a fire truck in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the crash happened on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Mayberry Avenue by Halifax Hospital. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Complex

Dozens of Dogs Dead From Unidentified Illness in Michigan

Officials are working to identify a mystery parvovirus-like illness spreading across Michigan that has already killed dozens of dogs in the state. Per CNN, Otsego County alone has already reported more than 20 dog deaths from the illness, which resembles the highly infectious canine parvovirus. The dogs that have died from the illness typically passed away within days of presenting symptoms, which include vomiting, bloody diarrhea, loss of appetite, and lethargy. Over 30 dogs have died after showing similar symptoms in Clare County this month, according to Clare County Animal Control Director Rudi Hicks, per the Clare County Cleaver.
alachuachronicle.com

Archer man arrested for slamming woman’s head into the ground at Wawa

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Stevenson Obrien Shaw, 56, of Archer, was arrested yesterday after allegedly slamming a woman’s head into the concrete at the Wawa on NW 13th Street. Gainesville Police Department responded to a call at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, reporting that Shaw had slammed the victim’s head on the concrete in the parking lot of the Wawa at 2305 NW 13th Street. Officers determined that Shaw had driven the victim from Trenton to Gainesville to give plasma. After the victim finished giving plasma, she began looking for Shaw’s car in the parking lot, then walked toward Wawa, where she and Shaw began to argue.
GAINESVILLE, FL
960 The Ref

Trump election probe in Georgia cites voting system breach

ATLANTA — (AP) — The prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking information about the alleged involvement of a Trump ally in the breach of voting equipment at a county roughly 200 miles south of her Atlanta office.
GEORGIA STATE
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
76K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy