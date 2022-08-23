Read full article on original website
Related
WCBC Radio
West Virginia State Historic Preservation Office seeking nominations for Our Legacy, Our Future Preservation Awards
The West Virginia State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) is seeking nominations for Our Legacy, Our Future Preservation Awards. Nominations will be accepted until Sept. 15, 2022. Individuals, organizations, resources and historic districts are all eligible for consideration. The awards will be presented at a reception at West Virginia Independence Hall in Wheeling on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. Nominations will need a one-page summary of the reasons for the nomination and up to five supporting documents.
WCBC Radio
Monkeypox cases increase in Maryland
A review of current data on Friday showed Maryland's total number of monkeypox cases has tripled. WBAL reports three weeks ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a little more than 150 cases statewide. Now Maryland has reported 461 total cases, according to a new data dashboard. Earlier this month, the Baltimore City Health Department administered 60 proactive doses and had to hit the pause button on new appointments.
WCBC Radio
Motorists Reminded to exercise caution with School Buses on the Road
As thousands of students are heading back to class next week, Maryland State Police and the Maryland Center for School Safety are reminding motorists to be alert as children are getting on and off school buses. In a typical school year, more than 600,000 Maryland students ride school buses in...
WCBC Radio
Cause of Early Friday in Lavale under investigation
UPDATE: A number of fire crews responded this morning to the single story house fire around 1:30AM. No injuries were reported. The structure was fully involved at the time of the call. Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. A fire was reported in Lavale at approximately 1:30...
Comments / 0