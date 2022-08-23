The West Virginia State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) is seeking nominations for Our Legacy, Our Future Preservation Awards. Nominations will be accepted until Sept. 15, 2022. Individuals, organizations, resources and historic districts are all eligible for consideration. The awards will be presented at a reception at West Virginia Independence Hall in Wheeling on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. Nominations will need a one-page summary of the reasons for the nomination and up to five supporting documents.

WHEELING, WV ・ 13 HOURS AGO