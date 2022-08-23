ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

5NEWS

Washington County Fair underway in Fayetteville

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Washington County Fair is here! Many people have been preparing for the week for quite some time, especially kids competing in livestock competitions. “We obviously feed them twice a day there are no weekends in the farming business. Just like we have to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
kuaf.com

Arkansas' Largest United Methodist Church Considers Disaffiliation

More than 80 United Methodist Churches in Arkansas are looking to enter the process of disconnecting from the denomination over the issue of "human sexuality." Gary Mueller, the bishop of the Arkansas Annual Conference, says the division breaks his heart, but some churches are upholding what they consider the "biblical view of marriage between a man and woman."
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
AOL Corp

Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
MISSOURI STATE
Cameron Eittreim

Where To Find Authentic Nachos In Fort Smith?

Nachos are one of life's greatest joys when it comes to food. The simplicity of fresh nachos with fresh cheese and ingredients is often understated. But when the dish is prepared right, you'll experience a culinary satisfaction like no other. There is no doubt that Fort Smith has a few excellent spots to find fresh nachos for lunch or dinner.
FORT SMITH, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas crushes the Sooners for first win of 2022

NORMAN, Okla. — The Arkansas soccer team knocked off Oklahoma, 6-1 on Thursday for its first win of the season. Five different Razorbacks got on the scoreboard in the victory. The Hogs now return home to take Arkansas State in the home opener Sunday at 1 p.m. Razorback scoring:
NORMAN, OK
bestofarkansassports.com

The Resurrection of Ryan Mallett

The resurrection of Ryan Mallett is in full force. Mallett, the former Arkansas quarterback who during his two seasons with the Razorbacks re-wrote the program’s passing record book, is about to start his first season as a high-school head football coach. Odds are, back in the late 2000s and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Bentonville neighborhood scene of shooting death

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A man was shot and killed in Bentonville at the Town Square Apartments on Thursday morning. Cpl. Adam McInnis with the Bentonville Police told 40/29 News police went to an address on Rose Garden Ln. after they got a call shortly before noon. There, officers found...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Where To Find The Biggest Angus Burger in Fort Smith

Burgers, who doesn't love a good burger, right? But there is a difference between a run of the mill fast-food burger and the type of burger that uses real beef. I'm talking about a delicious Angus burger, the kind that makes your mouth water. If you live in Fort Smith, then you know that it's home to quite a few places where you can find such a burger.
FORT SMITH, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Hot air balloon festival returns to Fayetteville

A hot air balloon festival that debuted in Fayetteville a few years ago is set to return this weekend. The third annual SOAR NWA festival is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27 at Drake Field. The event will include a variety of hot air balloon activities (weather permitting), a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

