Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Related
Local residents devastated to see history leave northwest Arkansas
Local residents are sad to see what they consider a historical landmark in northwest Arkansas leave forever.
KHBS
Fayetteville, Arkansas' drive-in movie theater to close after this weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 112 Drive-In movie theater in Fayetteville will shut down after this weekend. The last two movies it will screen are 'Grease' and 'Footloose'. Those two will show in a double feature on Friday and Saturday. The property is going to be redeveloped into a mixed-use...
Washington County Fair underway in Fayetteville
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Washington County Fair is here! Many people have been preparing for the week for quite some time, especially kids competing in livestock competitions. “We obviously feed them twice a day there are no weekends in the farming business. Just like we have to...
Reflecting on a tragic night at Washington Co. Fair
WATCH the moment gunfire rang through the air. Fairgoers, including teenagers, couples and families with young ones, scrambled the grounds looking for an escape from the chaos.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fearless Friday: Watson Chapel shuts out Texarkana
The Watson Chapel Wildcats shut out the Texarkana Razorbacks in the first Thursday game of the season.
kuaf.com
Arkansas' Largest United Methodist Church Considers Disaffiliation
More than 80 United Methodist Churches in Arkansas are looking to enter the process of disconnecting from the denomination over the issue of "human sexuality." Gary Mueller, the bishop of the Arkansas Annual Conference, says the division breaks his heart, but some churches are upholding what they consider the "biblical view of marriage between a man and woman."
Suspect on the run after shooting leaves at least 1 injured at county fair
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — (FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.) -- At least one person has been shot in what police say was a targeted shooting at the Washington County Fair in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. when Fayetteville Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the...
AOL Corp
Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Where To Find Authentic Nachos In Fort Smith?
Nachos are one of life's greatest joys when it comes to food. The simplicity of fresh nachos with fresh cheese and ingredients is often understated. But when the dish is prepared right, you'll experience a culinary satisfaction like no other. There is no doubt that Fort Smith has a few excellent spots to find fresh nachos for lunch or dinner.
Fayetteville police investigating shooting at Washington County Fairgrounds
Fayetteville police say they are investigating a potential shooting at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas crushes the Sooners for first win of 2022
NORMAN, Okla. — The Arkansas soccer team knocked off Oklahoma, 6-1 on Thursday for its first win of the season. Five different Razorbacks got on the scoreboard in the victory. The Hogs now return home to take Arkansas State in the home opener Sunday at 1 p.m. Razorback scoring:
A northwest Arkansas parent taking bus safety into her own hands
manda Hollis is parent of a 10-year-old bus rider who rides the bus every morning and afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bestofarkansassports.com
The Resurrection of Ryan Mallett
The resurrection of Ryan Mallett is in full force. Mallett, the former Arkansas quarterback who during his two seasons with the Razorbacks re-wrote the program’s passing record book, is about to start his first season as a high-school head football coach. Odds are, back in the late 2000s and...
KHBS
Bentonville neighborhood scene of shooting death
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A man was shot and killed in Bentonville at the Town Square Apartments on Thursday morning. Cpl. Adam McInnis with the Bentonville Police told 40/29 News police went to an address on Rose Garden Ln. after they got a call shortly before noon. There, officers found...
Bentonville parent takes bus safety into her own hands
Amanda Hollis is a parent of a 10-year-old bus student who rides the bus every morning and afternoon.
5newsonline.com
Joe Exotic hopes to lay roots in Fort Smith if released from Oklahoma prison
Joe Exotic rose to fame in 2020 with the Netflix documentary "Tiger King." Now behind bars, he says if he gets pardoned, he plans on settling down in Fort Smith.
Where To Find The Biggest Angus Burger in Fort Smith
Burgers, who doesn't love a good burger, right? But there is a difference between a run of the mill fast-food burger and the type of burger that uses real beef. I'm talking about a delicious Angus burger, the kind that makes your mouth water. If you live in Fort Smith, then you know that it's home to quite a few places where you can find such a burger.
Lawyer for Arkansas deputies seen in violent video say they didn't have tasers
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Surveillance video from an Alma gas station shows the scene where police say Randall Worcester threatened a worker with a knife, an event that led to an altercation between him and three Arkansas officers that turned violent. That worker called 911 after Worcester left...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Hot air balloon festival returns to Fayetteville
A hot air balloon festival that debuted in Fayetteville a few years ago is set to return this weekend. The third annual SOAR NWA festival is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27 at Drake Field. The event will include a variety of hot air balloon activities (weather permitting), a...
Mercy-Fort Smith to relocate visitor entrance
Mercy Hospital-Fort Smith visitors will begin entering through a new location as part of an ongoing expansion.
Comments / 0