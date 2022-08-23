Kevin Hart To Open Plant Based Fast Food Restaurant In California

Kevin Hart has plans to open the first " Hart House " location in Los Angeles this week, and this is only the beginning. According to Nation's Restaurant News , the first location of the entirely plant based restaurant chain will open in Westchester on August 25.

"We want to be plant-based for the people; not for the people in Hollywood who can afford a $19 burger, but for all the people — for Kansas City, for Compton, for Tallahassee, for Jacksonville, for Minneapolis,” founding partner and CEO of Hart House Andy Hooper shared with Nation's Restaurant Now. “So you'll see our burg'rs and chick'n sandwiches are at the $5, $6, $7 price point, not at the $12, $13, $14 price point.”

Hooper mentioned Hart's dedication to the project as well as the necessity for accessible, affordable plant based options .

“If you fast forward 10 years, I am convinced that a huge percentage of what people eat will be plant based, not out of virtue, but out of necessity, out of supply chain, certainly out of health and wellness. Our perspective is like, why not go there first through taste and craveability more than anything so that people understand that they actually don't have to give anything up, including their existing fast food?”

Hart took to Instagram to share information about the grand opening in Los Angeles saying, "Save the date... can't wait to see you all there!!!!"