Rabea Massaad on his synth-equipped Neural DSP Archetype plugin: “You can make it super-wide and go all ‘80s… It absolutely does Stranger Things noises”

The jazz virtuoso told Cory Wong how overdrives and other effects interrupt his guitar “choreography”. If you were to take a cursory glance around the internet in search of Julian Lage’s rig, you’d probably come to three conclusions: he uses quite a variety of acoustic guitars and electric guitars, he favors a small handful of tube amps, and – surprisingly – he hardly uses any effects pedals at all.

