Rabea Massaad on his synth-equipped Neural DSP Archetype plugin: “You can make it super-wide and go all ‘80s… It absolutely does Stranger Things noises”

Guitar World Magazine
Julian Lage explains why he doesn’t use many effects pedals
The jazz virtuoso told Cory Wong how overdrives and other effects interrupt his guitar “choreography”. If you were to take a cursory glance around the internet in search of Julian Lage’s rig, you’d probably come to three conclusions: he uses quite a variety of acoustic guitars and electric guitars, he favors a small handful of tube amps, and – surprisingly – he hardly uses any effects pedals at all.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Slash guide you through his incredible guitar haul in Gibson TV’s The Collection
The guitar legend has also teamed up with the newly launched Gibson Publishing for a coffee table tome detailing his most important instruments. Gibson TV’s The Collection series is always a treat, leveraging the brand’s long-running relationships to poke about some iconic guitar gear hauls. However, the latest episode features the most anticipated guest yet: Slash.
Guitar World Magazine
Ryan ‘Fluff’ Bruce of Riffs, Beards & Gear unveils signature Fishman Fluence Custom Series pickup
The new pickup offers Bruce’s favored combination of three voices – including one borrowed from Willie Adler. You will likely recognize Ryan Bruce, better known as Fluff, from his excellent YouTube channel, Riffs, Beards & Gear (opens in new tab), or as the guitarist with Seattle punks Dragged Under. Now Bruce can add one more item to his resumè, as he teams up with Fishman for a Custom Series Fluence pickup.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Megadeth perform The Sick, The Dying... and The Dead! single We'll Be Back live for the first time
Megadeth have performed We’ll Be Back, the first single from their upcoming 16th album The Sick, The Dying… and The Dead!, live for the first time. After opening their set on Wednesday night (August 24) at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California with Hangar 18 and Dread and the Fugitive Mind, the thrash metal heavyweights launched into We’ll Be Back to a rapturous response from the crowd. Watch the performance below.
Guitar World Magazine
Dimebag Darrell’s final Dean USA Custom Shop guitar showcased in new video
The Pantera man never got to play this Dime Razorback Stealth USA Custom Shop model, nicknamed “The Clubhouse”. Before Dimebag Darrell passed away in 2004 he placed an order for a new Dean Custom Razorback – a guitar that, sadly, he never got to play. Now YouTube channel Essex Recordings Studios and guitarist Nik Sampson have teamed up to put the instrument, dubbed ‘The Clubhouse’, through its paces.
Guitar World Magazine
Inside the new issue of Total Guitar: Muse – How two metal titans inspired their heaviest songs yet!
Also in issue 362! Interviews: Derek Trucks, Dave Mustaine & Kiko Loureiro, Guthrie Govan, The Big Moon and more! Reviews: Guild Surfliner electric guitar, Universal Audio UAFX amp pedals, Matt Bellamy's latest Manson Meta MBM-2, Soundlad Liverpool Scran drive pedal. Learn songs by Foo Fighters, Blue Öyster Cult, Pharrell Williams and KT Tunstall!
Guitar World Magazine
Hear Matt Bellamy’s Yngwie Malmsteen-inspired solo on the new Muse album
The harmonic minor scale gets a major workout on an unlikely album track. Muse’s latest album, Will of the People, lands today, and while its tracklisting is all over the musical map, there are some ripping guitar moments to be enjoyed. Obvious standouts include Slipknot-meets-System of a Down riff-fest...
Guitar World Magazine
First Pantera reunion shows announced
Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown will be joined by Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante for a run of December festival dates. After revealing plans to reunite for a 2023 tour last month, Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown – with Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante – have announced their first shows as the newly reformed Pantera.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Mateus Asato shred while John Petrucci lays down the funk
The neo-soul titan teamed up with the Dream Theater virtuoso for the jam during Trooch's 2021 Guitar Universe 3.0 camp. Back in 2021, John Petrucci assembled an all-star cast of electric guitar heroes to take part in his Guitar Universe 3.0 guitar camp, which was billed as “four days and nights of performing, shredding and intense rock ‘n’ roll”.
Guitar World Magazine
Steven Wilson on Porcupine Tree's triumphant return and his love of “guitar players that can play one note and break your heart”
Porcupine Tree’s comeback album, Closure/Continuation, is a prog masterclass, but Wilson insists he is no virtuoso. He does, however, know how to to take happy chords over to the dark side... After playing the biggest gig of their career, most bands would carry the momentum forward and set their...
