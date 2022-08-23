ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Oscar Tshiebwe makes The Athletic's College Sports 40 Under 40 list

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DohBw_0hS1oqeE00
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

Oscar Tshiebwe has another unique accolade to add to his long list of honors. This morning, Kentucky’s star center made The Atheltic’s College Sports 40 Under 40, a list of the top young coaches, players, executives, and influencers changing the game. He’s one of six current student-athletes on the list and the only men’s basketball player.

Oscar’s on-court performance speaks for itself — he is the reigning unanimous national player of the year, after all — but he also got the nod for his unique NIL situation, which his team is helping him work through to rake in the big bucks he deserves.

Tshiebwe, who was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, could not maximally profit off of last summer’s rule changes at first due to red tape that left internationally born college athletes in limbo. But with the help of his agent and a startup, Tshiebwe cashed in on Kentucky’s recent trip to the Bahamas, where he was able to participate in photo shoots and merchandise signings once off U.S. soil. A source told The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker that Tshiebwe stood to make about $500,000 over the course of seven days. He is expected to earn well over $2 million this year.

Oscar is the only Kentucky Wildcat on the list, but there are a few other names from around the state: Murray State athletic director Nico Yankto and Zach Greenwell, who will take over as the associate AD of strategic communications at Louisville after six years at Western Kentucky. To see the rest of the list, head on over to The Athletic, or just marvel at the wonderfulness that is Oscar in his conversation with Tom Hart from the Bahamas.

