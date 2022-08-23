ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump lawsuit: What is a special master and why does Trump want one?

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
The legal team representing former President Donald Trump has requested that a “special master” be appointed to oversee the documents seized by the Justice Department during the search of his Florida home.

Trump said he wants the FBI to return any items that weren’t targeted in the search warrant, and his lawyers say the DOJ “failed to legitimize its historic decision” to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment on the case, Trump v. United States Government.

What is a special master and why does Trump want one? Here’s what we know now.

What is a special master?

A special master is a third-party attorney who is appointed by a judge to oversee some portion of a legal case.

According to the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, judges appoint special masters to aid in handling pretrial and post-trial matters tried without a jury “that cannot be addressed effectively and timely by an available district court judge or magistrate judge of the district.”

A special master may, “if conducting an evidentiary hearing, exercise the appointing court’s power to compel, take, and record evidence.”

A special master may evaluate and rule on the admissibility of evidence in a trial, and will at the end of his or her duties produce a report on their work.

Why does Trump want a special master?

Trump is requesting the judge appoint a special master to oversee the review of evidence gathered at Mar-a-Lago. His lawyers have requested that the judge pause the DOJ’s investigation into the items taken from Mar-a-Lago until the special master can complete the review, according to the court filing on Monday.

Trump search: What may come next in inquiry with legal peril

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A newly released FBI document helps flesh out the contours of an investigation into classified material at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. But plenty of questions remain, especially because half the affidavit, which spelled out the FBI's rationale for searching the property, was blacked out.
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday. No space at Trump’s...
NAACP supports removal of Cowboys for Trump cofounder

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — The NAACP is supporting efforts to bar a New Mexico-based county commissioner from public office, alleging that the Cowboys for Trump cofounder has sought to disenfranchise voters -- including people of color -- and stoke insurrection. The nation's oldest civil rights organization...
Rival Chechen fighters take war to battlefields of Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Kneeling in a patch of yellow wildflowers, a Chechen soldier carefully attaches an explosive device to the bottom of a small drone. Seconds later, it is released. It explodes next to two old storefront mannequins set up 200 meters (yards) away, one with a Russian-style military hat on its head.
Russia, Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks

SLOVIANSK, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia and Ukraine traded claims of rocket and artillery strikes at or near Europe's largest nuclear power plant on Sunday, intensifying fears that the fighting could cause a massive radiation leak. Ukraine's atomic energy agency painted an ominous picture of the threat Sunday...
Russia blocks final document at nuclear treaty conference

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Russia late Friday blocked agreement on the final document of a four-week review of the U.N. treaty considered the cornerstone of nuclear disarmament which criticized its military takeover of Europe’s largest nuclear plant soon after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, an act that has raised fears of a nuclear disaster.
US, China reach deal in dispute over Chinese company audits

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. and China have reached a tentative agreement to allow U.S. regulators to inspect the audits of Chinese companies whose stocks are traded on U.S. exchanges. In a long-festering dispute, U.S. regulators have threatened to boot a number of Chinese companies off the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq if China doesn't permit inspections.
Illness interrupts O'Rourke campaign for Texas governor

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O'Rourke said he sought treatment at...
Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state's Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of...
Roland Mesnier, pastry chef for five presidents, dies at 78

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Roland Mesnier, who created often-magical desserts for five presidents and their guests as White House executive pastry chef, has died at age 78. His death was confirmed Saturday by the White House Historical Association, which said he died Friday following a short illness. One...
