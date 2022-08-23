Read full article on original website
Vaughn’s Teaching Farm and Kitchen ending summer season with multiple events
Lynnwood-based Vaughn’s Teaching Farm and Kitchen is hosting a few more summer events before it closes for the entire month of September in preparation for the fall season. S’mores Night on the Farm is happening on Friday, Aug. 26 from 7-9 p.m. Attendees can bring a blanket, chair or lounge on the grassy lawn as they enjoy roasting marshmallows by the fire pit. Admission is $10 per person. Children under 2 years old are free.
Helen Sevener: Retired from the dry-cleaning business, she was a dedicated volunteer at Holy Rosary Church
Helen Beatrice [Bergam] Sevener was born September 24, 1925 in Andes, Montana. She was the third child of Henry Oliver and Cathryn Agnes Bergam. Helen was the third of eight children. She lived on a farm in the small town of Andes where her father grew alfalfa, some wheat and vegetables for the family. They were poor and struggled but were happy. Helen didn’t want to work in the fields and get “dirty”, so she helped her mother in the kitchen and not in the fields. She woke early with her mother and baked eight loaves of bread every other day, before going to school. She canned in the summer and helped her mother provide three meals a day for her father and brother in the fields.
Lynnwood Police Department getting ready to release new local police app
A new police app is currently in the works at the Lynnwood Police Department and should be released sometime in the near future, said Lynnwood Police Chief Jim Nelson. While an exact release date has not yet been decided, Nelson said the department has been working on the app for over the past year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and short staffing, the app creation has been “put on the back burner,” Nelson said.
Adult and College Night at Lynnwood Bowl and Skate last Saturday of every month
On the last Saturday of every month, Lynnwood Bowl and Skate hosts Adult and College Night for a more mature setting at the roller rink. Starting at 9:30 p.m., guests must be 18 years or older to skate. Adult skate admission is $15 per person, and college students with a valid student I.D. can get in for $10.
Youth 18 and younger can ride transit for free starting Sept. 1
Beginning Sept. 1, riders 18 and younger can ride for free on transit systems across Washington, including Community Transit, Everett Transit, King County Metro, Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit and Sound Transit. With the launch of the Free Youth Transit Pass program, young riders can use current classic blue youth ORCA...
Playtime: End-of-summer and fall activities, plus that back-to-school vibe
As it turns out, my house has entered the Bob Ross “No mistakes. Only Happy Accidents” poster phase in our end-of-summer mood management program. It is a program that also includes random yet audible realizations that summer is almost over, continued wrangling over when summer school assignments will be finished, and a million lists and calendars being filled out. So, it’s not exactly a surprise that a bit of relief comes from a $5.99 poster of Bob Ross with “happy little trees” and his signature hair and beard, even though the latter appear blurry — as if the poster makers got the red exclamation point I get when I try and print something from Costco with too low a resolution.
Lynnwood police working to combat rise of organized retail theft in city
Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced in June the creation of a statewide Organized Retail Crime Theft Task Force, and while the Lynnwood Police Department isn’t directly involved with the force, it’s also taking measures to prevent organized retail theft in the city. “We’re doing our best to try...
Everything you need to know about the 2022 Evergreen State Fair
The 2022 Evergreen State Fair is now open in Monroe, with both new and returning vendors, carnival rides, animal barns, displays and exhibits and entertainment. According to a Snohomish County press release, this year’s theme “The Show Must Go On” is about carrying on fair traditions even with so many unknowns.
High school football player turning tackles and sacks into support for veterans
Edmonds-Woodway High School senior and defensive linebacker Moses “Mojo” Martin is combining his respect for war veterans and his passion for football into a creative fundraiser aimed at supporting the Hero’s Café program for local veterans. The Heroes’ Cafe provides a place where veterans can share...
