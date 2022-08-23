Read full article on original website
Related
Grocery Roundup: Kroger Expands eCommerce Delivery; Albertsons Trials All-Self-Checkout Store
Kroger, the United States’ leading pure-play grocer, announced Tuesday (Aug. 23) the opening of two automated facilities, one in Greater Nashville and the other in the Chicago Metro Area, enabling the launch of in-house fulfillment of eCommerce delivery orders in both areas. "Kroger Delivery promises an unparalleled shopping and...
Ulta Beauty Answers Consumer Call for Omnichannel Options
Even as consumers return to brick-and-mortar stores, they continue to shop online as well, Ulta Beauty reported Thursday (Aug. 25) during its quarterly earnings call. What’s more, the beauty retailer reported that the number of consumers using both physical and digital channels is still increasing, with buy online, pick up in-store (BOPIS) now accounting for 25% of its eCommerce sales, up from 20% last year. More than one-third of the company’s digital orders were fulfilled by stores during the quarter via BOPIS, same-day delivery or ship from store.
Report: Bespoke Plans to Expand B2B BNPL for Cannabis Industry
FinTech Bespoke Financial reportedly plans to expand its business-to-business (B2B) buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering for cannabis dispensaries in California and Massachusetts. A pilot of the BNPL product was launched in July and has proven to be successful, according to a Thursday (Aug. 25) report from Reuters that cited...
Williams-Sonoma: 'Digital First' Drives Growth
A business model that’s digital-first, design-led and sustainable is paying off for Williams-Sonoma, the home retailer said Wednesday (Aug. 24) while reporting record second quarter results. During the quarter that ended July 31, the company saw comparable brand revenue growth of 11.3% year over year and 41.1% on a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AB InBev Launches BEES B2B eCommerce Platform in UK
Budweiser Brewing Group U.K. owner AB InBev has plans to debut its B2B eCommerce platform, called BEES, in the U.K., which a company press release says will give retail customers more insights and flexibility. The users will now have access to a more seamless order experience and communication using the...
Will New Perks at Walmart+ Boost Non-Grocery Buying?
As Amazon Prime subscribers ready for the globally anticipated premier of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” series, Walmart+ members now have the Paramount+ vault as a benefit, with properties like “Star Trek” and “Frasier.” It’s a cinematic example of the arms race between the two retail titans, and illustrates the mountain Walmart+ needs to scale.
Grab: Off-Peak Discounts Maintain Food Delivery Demand Amid Inflation
As food prices rise around the world, Singapore-based Southeast Asian super app Grab is looking to maintain demand for its restaurant delivery offerings while simultaneously boosting the labor economics by shifting spending to off-hours, incentivizing orders at slow periods with discounts. Grab CEO and Co-founder Anthony Tan told analysts on...
Convenience Stores Grapple With Third-Party Delivery Economics
As consumers come to expect more of their food — restaurant and grocery alike — on demand, convenience retailers are in the unique position of being able to meet their cross-category needs in one purchase with the added bonus of offering daily essentials as well. Yet, as convenience...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Klarna, Block, Sezzle Results: Merchants, Consumers Flocking to Short-Term Financing
At this writing, shares of Affirm are down about 15%. In part that’s due to guidance that gross merchandise volumes will slow and that the macro environment is uncertain. The consumer, of course, is the glue that ties it all together. And Friday morning, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that interest rates would continue to rise to combat inflation. How that impacts consumer spending remains to be seen, but it may be the reason that buy now, pay later (BNPL) remains a key lure for individuals and families to buy what they need, with relatively low (or no) fees that are seen with more traditional credit products.
Etsy Requires US Sellers to Verify Bank Accounts
Etsy will be requiring sellers on its platform to either self-verify their bank accounts or do it through a another platform, so as to comply with anti-money laundering regulations, Reuters wrote Friday (Aug. 26). This has been a sticking point for sellers — several told Reuters that the recommended method...
Abercrombie & Fitch: Inflation Impacts Some Brands More Than Others
Inflation and other economic pressures are affecting brands in different ways, even when they belong to the same corporate parent. Abercrombie & Fitch reported Thursday (Aug. 25) that in the quarter ended July 30, the sales of its Abercrombie brand were up 5% year over year, while those of its Hollister brand dropped 15%.
Amazon Pay Gives eCommerce Giant’s Healthcare Ambition a Shot in the Arm
Don’t call it a reset — it seems more of a refresh. Amazon has the tools in place to forge a competitive tool against other platforms, over the commerce giants that are seeking a foothold, and then a whole-hearted presence, in healthcare. It has Amazon Pay and One...
Today in B2B Payments: New B2B Products Aim to Help Cannabis, Meat Industries
Today in B2B payments, a B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) option that helps cannabis retailers pay their vendors is expanding after a successful pilot program and a platform designed to solve many challenges for meat processing plants speeds up its global rollout. FinTech Bespoke Financial plans to expand its...
BofA to Expand Digital Banking Tools to Meet Growing Customer Demand
After seeing a record number of consumers logging into digital channels during the month of July and the second quarter, Bank of America is planning to boost its spending on technology to further expand its electronic banking tools. During the second quarter, customers logged in to the bank’s electronic platforms...
Accelerating Pace of Change Tests CFOs’ Strategic Acumen
The time when companies could confidently make five-year strategic plans passed with the pandemic, according to Jeff Barker, chief financial officer (CFO) at Parachute Home, which sells bedding and other home goods. CFOs must be nimble and quick, along with the entire enterprise. This is especially true in the dynamic...
DoorDash Drives Student Memberships, Wooing Tech-Savvy Subscribers
In an effort to build enduring relationships with younger consumers, DoorDash is looking to drive adoption of its discounted DashPass for Students offering. The aggregator announced Wednesday (Aug. 24) a deal to offer free coffee to student subscribers during the first week of school, aiming to drive signups for the program.
Today in B2B Payments: Digital Solutions Tackle Industry-Specific Problems
Today in B2B payments, suppliers of digital solutions aim to streamline manual processes and other hurdles, with solutions for the agriculture, trucking and chemical industries. The agriculture industry has been tough to digitize, but that didn’t stop DiMuto CEO Gary Loh from launching his company in 2019 to solve the...
Dollar General, Dollar Tree Look to Leverage the ‘Great Retail Trade Down’
We’ve seen a series of “great” trends emerge from the pandemic. There was the great digital shift, the great resignation, the great unsubscribe, and now the great trade down trend of 2022 joins the list. This, as consumers show an increased appetite for bargain brands and the...
B2B Startup Aksum Trademart Looks to Raise $25M for Expansion
India’s Aksum Trademart, a B2B startup which helps supply raw materials to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises, is reportedly looking to raise $25 million to expand. According to a Saturday (Aug. 27) report from the Economic Times of India, the startup has worked with various names including...
Digital Marketplaces Tackle 3,000 Years of Agribusiness Inertia
For more than 3,000 years, the agriculture industry has been doing business manually. It started with stone tablets and still clings to last millennium’s paper documentation. That ancient legacy makes it one of the toughest to digitize. “It’s the world where IBM has a real different meaning — it...
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0