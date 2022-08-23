ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulta Beauty Answers Consumer Call for Omnichannel Options

Even as consumers return to brick-and-mortar stores, they continue to shop online as well, Ulta Beauty reported Thursday (Aug. 25) during its quarterly earnings call. What’s more, the beauty retailer reported that the number of consumers using both physical and digital channels is still increasing, with buy online, pick up in-store (BOPIS) now accounting for 25% of its eCommerce sales, up from 20% last year. More than one-third of the company’s digital orders were fulfilled by stores during the quarter via BOPIS, same-day delivery or ship from store.
Report: Bespoke Plans to Expand B2B BNPL for Cannabis Industry

FinTech Bespoke Financial reportedly plans to expand its business-to-business (B2B) buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering for cannabis dispensaries in California and Massachusetts. A pilot of the BNPL product was launched in July and has proven to be successful, according to a Thursday (Aug. 25) report from Reuters that cited...
Williams-Sonoma: 'Digital First' Drives Growth

A business model that’s digital-first, design-led and sustainable is paying off for Williams-Sonoma, the home retailer said Wednesday (Aug. 24) while reporting record second quarter results. During the quarter that ended July 31, the company saw comparable brand revenue growth of 11.3% year over year and 41.1% on a...
AB InBev Launches BEES B2B eCommerce Platform in UK

Budweiser Brewing Group U.K. owner AB InBev has plans to debut its B2B eCommerce platform, called BEES, in the U.K., which a company press release says will give retail customers more insights and flexibility. The users will now have access to a more seamless order experience and communication using the...
Will New Perks at Walmart+ Boost Non-Grocery Buying?

As Amazon Prime subscribers ready for the globally anticipated premier of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” series, Walmart+ members now have the Paramount+ vault as a benefit, with properties like “Star Trek” and “Frasier.” It’s a cinematic example of the arms race between the two retail titans, and illustrates the mountain Walmart+ needs to scale.
Grab: Off-Peak Discounts Maintain Food Delivery Demand Amid Inflation

As food prices rise around the world, Singapore-based Southeast Asian super app Grab is looking to maintain demand for its restaurant delivery offerings while simultaneously boosting the labor economics by shifting spending to off-hours, incentivizing orders at slow periods with discounts. Grab CEO and Co-founder Anthony Tan told analysts on...
Klarna, Block, Sezzle Results: Merchants, Consumers Flocking to Short-Term Financing

At this writing, shares of Affirm are down about 15%. In part that’s due to guidance that gross merchandise volumes will slow and that the macro environment is uncertain. The consumer, of course, is the glue that ties it all together. And Friday morning, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that interest rates would continue to rise to combat inflation. How that impacts consumer spending remains to be seen, but it may be the reason that buy now, pay later (BNPL) remains a key lure for individuals and families to buy what they need, with relatively low (or no) fees that are seen with more traditional credit products.
Etsy Requires US Sellers to Verify Bank Accounts

Etsy will be requiring sellers on its platform to either self-verify their bank accounts or do it through a another platform, so as to comply with anti-money laundering regulations, Reuters wrote Friday (Aug. 26). This has been a sticking point for sellers — several told Reuters that the recommended method...
Abercrombie & Fitch: Inflation Impacts Some Brands More Than Others

Inflation and other economic pressures are affecting brands in different ways, even when they belong to the same corporate parent. Abercrombie & Fitch reported Thursday (Aug. 25) that in the quarter ended July 30, the sales of its Abercrombie brand were up 5% year over year, while those of its Hollister brand dropped 15%.
BofA to Expand Digital Banking Tools to Meet Growing Customer Demand

After seeing a record number of consumers logging into digital channels during the month of July and the second quarter, Bank of America is planning to boost its spending on technology to further expand its electronic banking tools. During the second quarter, customers logged in to the bank’s electronic platforms...
Accelerating Pace of Change Tests CFOs’ Strategic Acumen

The time when companies could confidently make five-year strategic plans passed with the pandemic, according to Jeff Barker, chief financial officer (CFO) at Parachute Home, which sells bedding and other home goods. CFOs must be nimble and quick, along with the entire enterprise. This is especially true in the dynamic...
DoorDash Drives Student Memberships, Wooing Tech-Savvy Subscribers

In an effort to build enduring relationships with younger consumers, DoorDash is looking to drive adoption of its discounted DashPass for Students offering. The aggregator announced Wednesday (Aug. 24) a deal to offer free coffee to student subscribers during the first week of school, aiming to drive signups for the program.
B2B Startup Aksum Trademart Looks to Raise $25M for Expansion

India’s Aksum Trademart, a B2B startup which helps supply raw materials to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises, is reportedly looking to raise $25 million to expand. According to a Saturday (Aug. 27) report from the Economic Times of India, the startup has worked with various names including...
Digital Marketplaces Tackle 3,000 Years of Agribusiness Inertia

For more than 3,000 years, the agriculture industry has been doing business manually. It started with stone tablets and still clings to last millennium’s paper documentation. That ancient legacy makes it one of the toughest to digitize. “It’s the world where IBM has a real different meaning — it...
