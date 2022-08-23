I became interested in tennis last year when a friend invited me to the US Open in New York City. As an avid marathon runner, I was impressed by the sheer dedication and perseverance the athletes displayed match after match; in fact, their competitive drive inspired me to sign up for another race. Skill set aside, what really caught my eye were the outfits. Both female players and spectators were decked out in short-sleeved cotton tops with matching tennis skorts and shorts. I went home determined to recreate the chic and preppy aesthetic.

