Beauty & Fashion

In Style

The Serum-Infused Mascara Worn by Gabrielle Union on the Met Gala Red Carpet Is on Sneaky Sale, Only Here

When Gabrielle Union stepped onto the Met Gala red Carpet back in May, everyone wanted to know who she was wearing (her dress was by Versace, of course). But they also wanted to know how she achieved her minimal yet impactful makeup look with full, sky-high lashes taking center stage. Unsurprisingly, Lancôme's best-selling Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara was used to create her look — and there's a sneaky way to buy it on sale.
MAKEUP
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Ryan Reynolds Had the Sweetest Birthday Message For Blake Lively

Blake Lively rang in her 35th birthday on Thursday while the rest of the world waited with bated breath for her husband Ryan Reynolds's annual Instagram tribute and trolling. And this year to celebrate the actress's milestone year, Reynolds had only nice things to say (mostly). The actor shared a...
NFL
The Independent

MTV VMAs 2022 winners: The full list

This year’s MTV VMAs are taking place tonight (28 August) at New Jersey’s Prudential Center.Below is a list of winners from the action-packed ceremony, including brand new award for Best Metaverse Performance. This story is being updated live with winner information added as the awards are announced. The first awards of the night were announced on the event’s pre-show red carpet, with Italian glam rock band MaÌneskin taking the prize for Best Alternative for “I Wanna Be Your Slave” and, with over 320 million fan votes cast, Blackpink won Best Metaverse Performance.Album of the Year was given to Harry...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicki Minaj Receives Video Vanguard Award, Performs Greatest Hits Medley at 2022 VMAs

On Sunday night, Nicki Minaj received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at MTV’s 2022 Video Music Awards. This marked the rapper’s first onstage performance since 2018, and her seventh performance on the VMA stage.More from The Hollywood ReporterEminem and Snoop Dogg Bring Metaverse to the VMAs With "From the D 2 The LBC" Performance Red Hot Chili Peppers Dedicate VMAs Global Icon Award to Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor HawkinsLizzo Gets the Crowd "Ready" by Performing a Pair of 'Special' Singles at MTV Video Music Awards A 17-time VMA nominee and five-time winner, Minaj won her first VMA, for best hip-hop video, in...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Scarlett Johansson Shared Her DIY Tinted Moisturizer Hack With Me, and Now It's All I'm Using

In the midst of the heatwave that hit New York City in August (or this whole summer if I'm being real), you could not have convinced me to leave my air-conditioned home for anything other than a refreshingly frigid movie theater. But when I was offered a chance to meet with The Outset co-founders, actress Scarlett Johansson and former member of the InStyle team Kate Foster, I obviously said yes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
In Style

This Meghan Markle-Loved Shoe Brand Just Dropped a Recycled, Tenniscore-Inspired Collection

I became interested in tennis last year when a friend invited me to the US Open in New York City. As an avid marathon runner, I was impressed by the sheer dedication and perseverance the athletes displayed match after match; in fact, their competitive drive inspired me to sign up for another race. Skill set aside, what really caught my eye were the outfits. Both female players and spectators were decked out in short-sleeved cotton tops with matching tennis skorts and shorts. I went home determined to recreate the chic and preppy aesthetic.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Noah Centineo Is Now Bald and Has a Skull Tattoo

The perpetual heartthrob behind everyone's favorite high school jock (give me Peter Kavinsky spinoff), Noah Centineo just debuted some new controversial hair (or lack thereof) and ink that has fans reeling. Earlier this week, Centineo was spotted out with friends in Los Angeles without a single strand of his signature...
LOS ANGELES, CA

