Tennessee linebacker William Mohan suspended after domestic assault arrest

By Nick Schultz about 6 hours
 5 days ago
(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

linebacker William Mohan is facing an aggravated domestic assault charge following a Sunday arrest, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel’s Mike Wilson. A Volunteers spokesperson said he’s been suspended indefinitely as a result.

The incident occurred Sunday night and Mohan was arrested the next day following an arrest warrant, according to WVLT-TV. Officers were called to a domestic disturbance, but Mohan was gone by the time they arrived on the scene. The victim told police she invited Mohan over, but he was drunk and allegedly choked her. He ended up coming back and passed out on the couch, and the victim used his phone to try and get him a ride home, WVLT reported.

Mohan is preparing for his second season with Tennessee after transferring from Michigan ahead of the 2021 season. Last year — his first in Knoxville — he totaled nine tackles.

“We are aware of the recent arrest of football student-athlete William Mohan,” the spokesperson said in a statement, via Wilson. “He was immediately suspended indefinitely from all team activities.”

Tennessee is gearing up for the second season of the Josh Heupel Era after a 6-7 2021 season.

Report: Running back Lyn-J Dixon no longer with Tennessee program

was expected to get a boost at running back through Lyn-J Dixon. Coming via the transfer portal and West Virginia, head coach Josh Heupel welcomed Dixon into the program. However, after a few practices and an ankle injury, Dixon is no longer with the Volunteers, per a report.

According to VolQuest, Dixon has left the Tennessee program, lasting less than three weeks. Dixon was on his third college football program of his career, also playing for Clemson. His next move is not yet known.

Four scholarship running backs are now on the Tennessee roster heading into the year. Jabari Small is considered the starter after a successful offseason but behind him are two true freshmen. Dixon was originally supposed to add experience to the depth chart.

During his career at Clemson, Dixon ran for 1,420 yards and 13 touchdowns in 41 games for Dabo Swinney’s group. He never played for West Virginia, only spending a few months in Morgantown before re-entering the portal.

