A Skokie mall that managed to avoid losing major tenants as the retail market struggled is taking a hit. Bloomingdale’s said it would close its department store in the Westfield Old Orchard outdoor shopping mall and open a smaller location elsewhere in Skokie, Crain’s reported. The exit marks the first loss of a major tenant in four years for the 1.7 million-square-foot property on Skokie Boulevard between Old Orchard and Golf Roads, which also has a Nordstrom and a Macy’s. Lord & Taylor left in early 2018.

