411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
ComicBook
AEW Reveals Behind the Scenes Footage of CM Punk's Injury Aftermath on Rampage
AEW promised exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of CM Punk after his shocking AEW World Championship loss to Jon Moxley on tonight's Rampage, and the footage was delivered as promised. Later in the show fans got a quick recap of what happened on last week's Dynamite, showing the moment where Punk delivered a kick to Moxley that ended up with him grabbing his foot on the mat in clear pain. We then saw Punk being helped backstage, showing that he couldn't put any weight on the foot, and then he talked to the medical staff and trainers, giving more insight into what happened. You can watch the video in full below.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Why Paul Heyman Has Been Off WWE TV
Paul Heyman has been a key figure in the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar feud for some time now as at one point it seemed that Heyman was being forced to choose between his two clients. Ultimately Heyman decided his alliance with The Tribal Chief was more important than his on screen relationship with Brock Lesnar, but his decision led to some brutal consequences for The Beast’s former advocate.
PWMania
Liv Morgan Trains With Riddle in WWE Clash at the Castle Sparring Session
The upcoming Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event will feature a championship match between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title. Morgan needed some training to compete with Baszler’s ground game, so she decided to seek out Riddle, who was also a former UFC fighter, for assistance while the two of them trained at the Daniel Gracie Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Orange County dojo.
stillrealtous.com
Roman Reigns Reveals Triple H’s Reaction To His “Daddy’s Not Here Anymore” Promo
There’s a new regime in charge of WWE, but Roman Reigns is still the top star in the company. Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and his momentum shows no signs of stopping. Triple H is now in charge of WWE creative, and during a recent appearance...
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE SmackDown Taping Results for 9/2/22
The September 2 SmackDown on FOX episode was taped tonight from Detroit, Michigan’s Little Caesars Arena. Below are live spoilers from the taping:. * An announcement is made to the fans in the arena regarding Karrion Kross’ in-ring debut, Hit Row’s match against Maximum Male Models, Ronda Rousey’s “Final Judgment,” and a segment featuring Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns celebrating two years as champion.
PWMania
WWE Star Injured on SmackDown
Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop vs. Sonya Deville and Natalya vs. Dana Brooke and Tamina vs. Xia Li and Shotzi in a four-way second chance match The WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament match took place on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. During the match, Brooke superplexed A.S.H from the...
Yardbarker
WWE veteran says Randy Savage was told to stay away from Stephanie McMahon
Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell answered some questions on his podcast, titled "Story Time with Dutch Mantell." Dutch was asked to give his thoughts on the rumors of Randy Savage and Stephanie McMahon that have circulated over the years:. "It wasn't a rumor. It was basically, if I can say this,...
wrestlingrumors.net
Keep Waiting: Update On Paul Heyman’s WWE Status
At least he has a good excuse. Managers have been a major point of wrestling for a long time now, as they can make things much easier for wrestlers who aren’t the best at talking. Some of the managers you will see are among the greatest talkers of all time, including one who is still around today. Now we know a bit more about why that one has been missing in action as of late.
PWMania
Ronda Rousey’s Creative Direction Heading Into WWE Clash at the Castle
Ronda Rousey is not expected to wrestle at WWE’s Clash at the Castle PLE, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, Rousey may still appear on the show, which is why she was reportedly brought back to television so quickly after being “suspended” in storyline.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Main Eventer Addresses Possibility Of Taking On Roman Reigns And The Rock At WrestleMania
Rumors of The Rock taking on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania have been swirling around for a while now, as the two come from the same family and prestigious Anoa'i lineage. With Reigns currently holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, putting his dual titles on the line against his cousin is potentially an option for the Showcase of the Immortals. Of course, Reigns first has to defend those titles against Drew McIntyre, who will challenge for the belts at the upcoming WWE Clash at the Castle. But could McIntyre himself be added to the epic WrestleMania clash, making in a triple threat?
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Springfield, MA 8/27/22
IYO Sky (Without Bayley & Dakota Kai) defeated Asuka via a quick roll-up and put feet on the ropes for leverage. Riddle defeated Seth Rollins after driving him through a table then hitting the RKO. Kevin Owens defeated Chad Gable (w/ Otis) after an Otis distraction backfires allowing Owens to...
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley On Being Considered The Worst Member Of Blackpool Combat Club
On a recent episode of "Dynamite," after unsuccessfully calling out Hangman Adam Page, CM Punk began to run down Jon Moxley. Punk called Moxley the worst member of the Blackpool Combat Club, a stable consisting of Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and William Regal. After defeating Punk to become Undisputed AEW World Champion on the latest episode of AEW's flagship show, Moxley recently had the chance to share his thoughts on being called the worst member of the faction.
411mania.com
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Is Still Breathing After Smackdown Attack, Smackdown In Three Minutes, Clips From WWE Rivals
– In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre showed off the damage from the attack at the hands of the Bloodline on last night’s Smackdown. – WWE has shared a clip from tomorrow night’s episode of WWE Rivals, looking at Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. – WWE has...
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Triple H Plans Changes To WWE Championships
They could use the upgrades. Titles are one of the most important parts of any wrestling company and have been for a very long time now. Any fan can understand the idea of someone holding up a big shiny belt that signifies that they are the best around. Certain titles are iconic both in wrestling and in their home promotions, but now we might be in for some changes.
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Gunn Comments On Chyna's Life And Legacy
Billy Gunn and Chyna were part of WWE's iconic D-Generation X faction during the Attitude Era. While Gunn stuck mostly to tag team wrestling alongside Road Dogg, Chyna acted as a singles star, winning the WWE Women's Championship and the Intercontinental Championship, becoming the only woman to accomplish the feat. Chyna, unfortunately, passed away on April 17th, 2016, due to an accidental drug overdose. However, Billy Gunn has fond memories of working with her.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Gives His Take On The Current Direction Of WWE NXT
Whether it's praise or criticism, Booker T has never shied away from sharing his opinions about the current state of pro wrestling. In the past, the WWE Hall of Famer criticized AEW star Adam Cole's physique, compared "NXT" superstar Roxanne Perez to WWE Hall of Famer Lita, and admitted that he doesn't miss seeing former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman on TV. And on the latest episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T spoke about "NXT's" new direction.
