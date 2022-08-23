Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Ignite Fitness Kickboxing donates supplies to local schools
Ignite Fitness Kickboxing partnered with Spark After School Program to donate over 7,000 educational supplies to elementary schools in Kent County. The Ignite Fitness Kickboxing team was proud to support Academy of Dover, WB Simpson, Allen Frear, Fairview, North Dover and Booker T. Washington elementary schools. Ignite provides health/wellness coaching,...
Cape Gazette
Delaware Celebration of Jazz donates $25K to Beebe oncology
Board members from the Delaware Celebration of Jazz, which produces the Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival, recently presented Beebe Medical Foundation with $25,000 in proceeds from the 2021 event. The Delaware Celebration of Jazz team also hosted a jazz concert in Dover at Bally’s Dover Casino, which raised $5,000 for Beebe...
Cape Gazette
Save Our Lakes Alliance3 to host workshop Sept. 10
The coastal communities of Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Henlopen Acres and North Shores are beloved because of their close proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, the Lewes-Rehoboth canal, and area lakes and bays. Yet these valued resources and other elements can threaten communities as the result of dangerous conditions created by climate change and sea level rise.
nassauobserver.com
A Warm Welcome For New Seaford Teachers
About two dozen new teachers got a thorough introduction to the Seaford School District during a two-day orientation program on Aug. 24 and 25. The annual program for first-year staff began at Seaford Middle School and included a meet and greet with administrators and a bus tour of the district.
Cape Gazette
Community Bank Delaware hosts Customer Appreciation Day
Community Bank Delaware’s Rehoboth Beach branch knows how to throw down on Route 1, even if Google Maps still forces you to turn around at Donovan’s Drywall before arriving at the financial institution. While Alphabet Inc. may not recognize the red, white, and blue building southbound on Coastal...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 8/26/22
Lewes Mayor and City Council and Lewes Board of Public Works will meet at 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 29, at the Rollins Center. Discussions will include the transfer of plumbing inspections from BPW to the city, facility needs between the two entities, the Lewes Beach Storm Water Study, and the BPW mitigation and finance committees.
Cape Gazette
Spiritual center celebrates eight years in Sussex
Unity Spiritual Center of Coastal Delaware, also known as Unity of Rehoboth Beach, recently celebrated eight years as a spiritual community in Sussex County. Unity Spiritual Center of Coastal Delaware is the only ministry associated with Unity Worldwide Ministries in Delaware. We have been very proud to be a part...
Bayhealth Sussex Campus to expand with PAM approval
With City Council approval of a conditional use request, the Bayhealth Sussex Campus will expand with a 74,000 square foot facility that will house PAM Health, an inpatient rehab facility. PAM stands for Post-Acute Medical, a company that already has locations in Dover and Georgetown. They are currently using 40 beds in the Bayhealth building. “This is a leased arrangement,” ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Russ Huxtable is the right choice
We are very lucky living in the coastal region, which politically is the 6th Senate District encompassing Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, Milton and surrounding areas. We are also lucky to have two good people running for election from this district in the Democratic primary, which will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13. I have been a longtime activist wherever I choose to live, and for the past 20 years it has been Sussex County, which is why I value people who have dedicated their lives to improving the lives of others. We have that in this election cycle with Russ Huxtable.
Cape Gazette
Nanticoke Indian powwow to include 9/11 tribute Sept. 11
The Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s 44th Annual Powwow is set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at Hudson Fields, 30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton. Parking is free. Entrance fees are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 11-17, and free for children 10 and...
Cape Gazette
Coffee Rendezbrew celebrates ribbon cutting
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Aug. 18 to celebrate Coffee Rendezbrew as a new member. Coffee Rendezbrew created four brews reminiscent of Sussex County beach towns: Bethany Beach - with bursts of sweet, creamy blueberry cobbler; Dewey Beach - bourbon and warm pecans; Lewes Beach - chocolate, caramel and sweet cream vanilla; and Rehoboth Beach - sweet cinnamon, pralines and warm pecans.
Cape Gazette
Lochwood community thanks Keller Hopkins
The Lochwood POA would like to thank the Hopkins Construction crew, led by Keller Hopkins, for clearing the debris from driveway pipes, and the regrading done on our roadside swales to restore proper flow of rainwater runoff on Maplewood Drive in Lewes. Our community’s stormwater management is all surface level,...
WMDT.com
Delaware student awarded with scholarship
LEWES, Del. – Emily Joynt was awarded with this year’s Lisa Marie Henderson Memorial Scholarship from Beebe Healthcare. She will be given $1,000 to go toward her cost of school. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Cape Gazette
Debbie Reed Team ranks No. 34 among U.S. RE/MAX groups
The Debbie Reed Team of RE/MAX Realty Group Rehoboth ranked 34th overall in the U.S. for residential sales for the year to date. This well-respected group of professionals has extensive experience in all areas of real estate sales, including starter, retirement, vacation and luxury home sales, as well as investment and commercial properties throughout the Southern Delaware coast.
Cape Gazette
Art by Anne Buck to adorn Milton Holiday House Tour book cover
The Women's Club of Milton announced it has selected Anne Buck’s watercolor, “Snow Day” for the cover of its 2022 Holiday House Tour book. Linda King, Holiday House Tour chair, said “We are honored to have Anne’s lovely winter-themed watercolor featured on our tour book cover and other publicity this year.”
Cape Gazette
Milton planners approve DEStorage permit
The Milton Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved Aug. 16 a special permitted use for DEStorage LLC that will allow the self-storage provider to move forward with site-plan review on a proposed storage complex at Route 16 and Palmer Street Extended. The commission’s approval came with a number of conditions...
WMDT.com
First State schools experience safety training in case of an emergency
GEORGETOWN, Del.- Parent John-Michael Keyes is no stranger to how chaotic and tense the aftermath of a shooting can be. He lost his daughter in a Colorado school shooting, and following that incident he wanted to find ways to help schools who may experience something like this. “It really was...
Cape Gazette
Huxtable will get results
In early April, Russ Huxtable knocked on our door and introduced himself as a primary candidate for Senate District 6. He impressed us enough that we attended a meet and greet to learn more. We discovered that, instead of having a typical political background, Russ has been working for 20 years with community leaders and government officials as an advocate for affordable housing. His career has been built on identifying problems, locating resources, building alliances and fostering collaboration. Those are the very skills that are essential for getting Sussex County its fair share of infrastructure funds and building a plan for balanced growth rather than the runaway development we’re seeing. We’re convinced that Russ Huxtable is motivated by genuine passion, not political aspirations, and has the skills and connections to get things done for Sussex County.
Cape Gazette
Grotto Pizza announces promotions at the beach
Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Rehoboth Beach-based Grotto Pizza, recently announced the promotion of Jen Bridges and Japayl Knight to general manager positions. Bridges is the new general manager of the Ocean City Boardwalk location in Maryland; Knight oversees the South Bethany location. “Jen and Japayl are hardworking team members...
Delaware mayor thought $25K grant to museum with Confederate flag was ‘dead in the water’ but town council had other ideas
When he voided a $24,750 town check to a museum that flies a Confederate flag earlier this month, the mayor of a small southern Delaware town assumed the heated controversy over the grant would subside — at least for the time being. But Georgetown Mayor Bill West’s hope that...
