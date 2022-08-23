In early April, Russ Huxtable knocked on our door and introduced himself as a primary candidate for Senate District 6. He impressed us enough that we attended a meet and greet to learn more. We discovered that, instead of having a typical political background, Russ has been working for 20 years with community leaders and government officials as an advocate for affordable housing. His career has been built on identifying problems, locating resources, building alliances and fostering collaboration. Those are the very skills that are essential for getting Sussex County its fair share of infrastructure funds and building a plan for balanced growth rather than the runaway development we’re seeing. We’re convinced that Russ Huxtable is motivated by genuine passion, not political aspirations, and has the skills and connections to get things done for Sussex County.

