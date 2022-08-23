Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘Wilde Abstraction’ solo show at BRAF
“Wilde Abstraction” is a solo show of Sarah Wilde’s latest abstract paintings. See them on display during the month of September in the upstairs Harbor Room of the Boothbay Region Art Foundation (BRAF). The opening reception is Friday, Sept. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. during the First...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Art in Maine 2022 announced
Call for artists for the Boothbay Region Art Foundation’s 15th annual juried Art in Maine exhibition to be held at the foundation gallery Oct. 8 through Nov. 13. Art in Maine exhibit presents a fresh and selective look at the fine art being created by Maine artists today, showcasing originality in the media of painting, drawing and sculpture.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Aug. 26 update: Midcoast adds 23 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Join the Maine Workforce Development Compact
The Maine Workforce Development Compact is comprised of Maine businesses, associations, nonprofits, and municipalities who are committed to working together to solve Maine’s workforce challenges. The Harold Alfond Center for the Advancement of Maine’s Workforce has access to $60 million in grant funding. With business partners, we are poised...
Comments / 0