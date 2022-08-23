Louisville – For the first time since the pandemic, CycLOUvia will return to historic Frankfort Avenue on Sunday, August 28. During the event there will be no vehicular traffic and the streets will be open for walking, biking, skateboarding, roller skating, dancing and much more!

“This is a great opportunity to welcome the city back to Frankfort Avenue to enjoy the beautiful neighborhood, and to patronize the small businesses along the corridor,” says Councilman Bill Hollander (D-9). “This is a family-friendly event and I encourage you to come out and experience the best of Frankfort Avenue.”

CycLOUvia will take place on Frankfort Avenue between Pope Street and Stilz Avenue between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. with a facilitated crossing at Ewing Avenue. The Crescent Hill Library will be open during the event and many businesses will have special offerings.

For more information about CycLOUvia on Frankfort Avenue visit https://louisvilleky.gov/government/advanced-planning-and-sustainability/cyclouvia, or contact Councilman Hollander’s office at 574-1109.

WHAT: CycLOUvia on Frankfort Avenue

WHEN: Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Frankfort Avenue between Pope Street and Stilz Avenue

MORE INFORMATION: Call Councilman Hollander’s office at 502-574-1109.

About CycLOUvia

Starting in 2012, CycLOUvia events have attracted tens of thousands of people to various neighborhoods across the city. In addition to being part of the Mayor's Healthy Hometown Movement, CycLOUvia promotes healthy lifestyles, alternative transportation, bike/pedestrian safety, and economic development.

For more information about CycLOUvia, contact Rachel Casey at (502) 574-8272.