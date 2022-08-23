Warchant TV: FSU Football practice video Duquesne game-week preparation begins

Florida State opened up game-week preparation for FCS opponent Duquesne on Tuesday morning. Footage below largely focuses on the offensive line, which will be without incumbent starting center Maurice Smith this week.

FSU begins the 2022 season on Saturday in Tallahassee vs. the Dukes, who went 7-3 in 2021.

