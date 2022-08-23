Read full article on original website
Just What Williamsburg Needs: A Department of Health-Approved Dog Cafe
The most dog-friendly cafe in the East Village — Boris & Horton, named after the owners’ dogs — appears to be expanding to Brooklyn. The team applied for a liquor license at 510 Driggs Avenue, between North 8th and 9th streets, for a forthcoming Williamsburg cafe, according to WhatNowNY. The business bills itself as New York’s first dog-friendly cafe approved by the Department of Health, where owners can bring their dogs inside to hang out in designated areas of the space. The Williamsburg cafe is set to open sometime in early 2023.
Dave’s Hot Chicken Is Here, Whether New York Needs It or Not
On a stretch of Midtown West so densely packed with fast food outlets it could almost make Terminal 4 at JFK feel like an artisanal greenmarket, a couple of guys from Los Angeles have given us yet another fast food outlet. Dave’s Hot Chicken, born as a pop-up in East Hollywood in 2017, boasts 700 franchise locations under development, an investor named Drake, and now, a debut New York location with a 30-minute queue. The reason for that wait, aside from the brand’s half-million Instagram plus followers, is the fact that Dave’s makes a tasty and halal hot chicken tender. It looks like a slab of rusty, corrugated metal — a bird forged from the pit of Mordor — and tastes of salt, sugar, and fire.
