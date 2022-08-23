Grant and Kelly Stewart of Los Alamos, New Mexico are proud to announce the marriage of their son Ben Stewart, Los Alamos High School Class of 2013, to Sarah Walsh of Tuckerton, New Jersey, on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Blame Her Ranch in Ribera, New Mexico. The couple are currently pursuing PhDs at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Beginning this fall, you will find them, and their cat and three dogs, in the Bay area, in the vicinity of Cupertino, California and Ben’s new employer, Apple. Courtesy photo.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO