County: Cone Zone – Week Of Aug. 29
Link to online Newsletter: https://conta.cc/3As88Rd. The projects listed in this section are being managed by County Public Works staff through contractors. For more information, please e-mail lacpw@lacnm.us, call (505)662-8150, or visit the “Projects/Public Works” link at http://www.losalamosnm.us. Please slow down and use caution within the construction work zones. Please note the below information is based on a schedule provided by the contractors and may change due to weather or other delays.
County Community Services Director Cory Styron To Serve As Secretary Of Academy Of Parks & Recreation Administrators
Cory Styron, Los Alamos County Community Services Director, has been elected to serve in the position of Secretary for the Academy of Parks and Recreation Administrators. Styron was originally nominated and elected into the Academy in 2019. Styron has been active for many years in the parks and recreation industry...
420 TeaTime To Open In White Rock
The Cheshire cat is out of the bag! 420 TeaTime LLC owner Christa Tyler is excited to announce that she will soon be opening a new cannabis retail, edible lounge, and tea shop to serve White Rock and Los Alamos. Located in the former Pig + Fig Café space at 35 Rover Blvd., Suite G, the interior has been fully remodeled to accommodate 420 TeaTime and the sale of cannabis products as well as non-cannabis options of tea and pastries.
Wyatt Taylor Benefit Rally Is Saturday
The Jemez Riders Riding Club presents the 4th Annual Wyatt Taylor Benefit Rally. The community is invited to join them in Jemez Springs for awesome barbeque, live music by DK & the Affordables, a drawing for a helicopter tour donated by Classic Air Medical and an awesome time in the beautiful Jemez Mountains. For more information, go to https://jemezriders.com/events.
Inspired Jewelers Now Open For Business At 555 Oppenheimer Drive
Surrounded by friends, family and shoppers, Michelle and Kevin Talley celebrate their new business, Inspired Jewelers with a Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting on Saturday, August 27. The Grand Opening weekend continues on Sunday, August 28, from noon-5:30 p.m. Located at 555 Oppenheimer Drive, Suite 204, they will be open every Wednesday – Sunday, noon to 5:30 m. The Talleys participated in the first year of the Los Alamos Business Accelerator program. Applications are being accepted for this year’s program now through Aug. 30. For more information or to apply, visit https://www.losalamosmainstreet.com/business-accelerator Photo Courtesy Ryn Herrmann.
Another Successful Year For Los Alamos School Supply Drive
Some of the school supplies provided to some 59 students at Los Alamos Public Schools thanks to the generosity of the community. Photo Courtesy JJAB. Thanks to the generous support of the community, Los Alamos JJAB was able to yet again support the school supply needs for its clients, reaching 59 students with enough left over for two substantial deliveries to the counselors of two elementary schools.
Los Alamos Mountain Bikers Take Top Spots At La Tierra Torture
Quanah Moseley celebrating his victory on the top of the podium on Saturday at the La Tierra Torture in Santa Fe, NM. Cullen McLean finishing strong on Saturday. Cullen aced the 8-mile field besting all but four of the adult competitors. Courtesy photo. James Tyldesley finding a good position in...
Wedding Announcement: Ben Stewart And Sarah Walsh
Grant and Kelly Stewart of Los Alamos, New Mexico are proud to announce the marriage of their son Ben Stewart, Los Alamos High School Class of 2013, to Sarah Walsh of Tuckerton, New Jersey, on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Blame Her Ranch in Ribera, New Mexico. The couple are currently pursuing PhDs at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Beginning this fall, you will find them, and their cat and three dogs, in the Bay area, in the vicinity of Cupertino, California and Ben’s new employer, Apple. Courtesy photo.
Obituary: Ethen L. ‘Swede’ Ekberg Sept. 1, 1929 – Aug. 23, 2022
Longtime Espanola resident Ethen L. “Swede” Ekberg, 92, ended his standoff with that mortal foe cancer peacefully at home on August 23, 2022. Ethen was born the 7th of 8 children on September 1, 1929, at the family farm near Broadwater, Neb. To say Swede could accomplish anything...
