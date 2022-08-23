Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Police Release Bodycam Video Of Oklahoma City Hostage Situation, Shooting
Newly released bodycam video details the moments Oklahoma City Police say they were forced to shoot a man during a hostage situation. The domestic call came in just after 1 a.m. on August 13. The scene quickly took a turn once officers arrived on the scene. “As far as I’m...
News On 6
Police Investigating NW Oklahoma City Homicide
Oklahoma City Police said officers have identified a person of interest in a Saturday morning homicide. Police said it happened around 8 a.m. at a homeless encampment on W. Memorial Rd. between N. Santa Fe and N. Western Ave. Authorities told News 9 the victim is a male, his age...
News On 6
2 Arrested After Tulsa Police Helicopter Spots Break-in Attempt
The Tulsa Police helicopter helped officers catch and arrest two people early Friday morning. Police said officers in the chopper spotted a woman near 81st and Mingo involved in car break-ins. They followed her car to 71st street and officers on the ground pulled the car over. Police arrested the woman for car burglary and a man who was with her for having a gun as a convicted felon.
News On 6
1 Person Shot At Southwest OKC Hotel
Oklahoma City police said it is investigating a shooting on the city's southwest side. The shooting happened at an inn just after 6 p.m. Friday near Southwest 15th Street and South Meridian Avenue. Authorities said a male victim went to the inn's office saying he had been shot in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
OCPD: 1 Injured Following Overnight Shooting In Downtown OKC
One person was injured following an overnight shooting in downtown Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City police. Police responded to a call around 2 a.m. near West Sheridan Avenue and North Classen Boulevard. A group of people had gathered outside of a club when shots were fired, police said. One...
News On 6
Suspect Arrested In Connection With March Homicide In NW OKC
Oklahoma City police said they arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this year. Authorities confirmed the suspect's identity as 24-year-old Rashawn Mason. Police said Mason shot 48-year-old Travian Jefferson March 6 and left his body near Northwest 50th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. No word...
News On 6
Man Accused Of Taking 16-Year-Old Runaway To California Arrested
A man is back in jail after being accused of taking a teenage runaway to California, Tulsa police said. Officers arrested Christopher Bartley in June after finding he was harboring a 16-year-old girl in his Tulsa apartment that ran away from home. Bartley told officers he was a police officer...
News On 6
Osage County Deputy Killed In Car Crash Laid To Rest
An Osage County Deputy killed in a car wreck last week was laid to rest Friday in Ponca City. Captain Willy Hargraves worked for the Osage Sheriff’s Office and was the Osage Cove Fire Department Chief. Friday’s service for Captain Willy Hargraves had one thing in common: that he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6
Fire Crews Investigating Early Morning Vehicle Fire In Moore
Fire crews were on the scene early Sunday morning for a vehicle fire on the southwest side of Moore. One victim was transported to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire. This is a developing story.
News On 6
Community Gathers To Honor Fallen Oklahoma Co. Deputy Sgt. Swartz
Family, friends and much of the law enforcement community were in attendance Friday to honor the life of Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz. The ceremony took place at 1 p.m. at the Crossings Community Church on Portland Avenue. Swartz was shot and killed after arriving at a southwest Oklahoma City...
News On 6
Edmond North Student Involved In Motorcycle Crash Dies From Injuries
An Edmond North student involved in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning has died from their injuries. The 17-year-old was driving on Kelly Ave when they hit another vehicle. Edmond Public Schools issued the following statement:. "Edmond Public Schools is heartbroken to learn of the untimely death of an Edmond North...
News On 6
Vehicle Crashes Into Building In NE OKC
A driver drove their car into a building early Friday morning. The collision happened around 2 a.m. near Northeast 122nd Street and North Kelley Avenue. Authorities said they don't know why the driver and the vehicle drove into the structure. The driver was treated by medical personnel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News On 6
Semitruck Collides With Vehicle, Flips Over On I-44
Oklahoma City fire and police crews are on the scene Friday of a semitruck accident on Interstate 44. The accident happened just after 4:30 p.m. on the westbound lane of I-44 near May Avenue. Following the accident, the semitruck turned on one of its sides and lost its cargo. No...
News On 6
Fire Crews Battle Bethany House Fire
Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire Sunday morning in Bethany. The fire started in a home near Northwest 23rd Street and North Council Road. Everyone inside of the home made it out safely, but an elderly woman was treated for smoke inhalation, according to firefighters on the scene.
News On 6
Sgt. Swartz Remembered By Loved Ones, Friends At Funeral
Friday was a somber day for law enforcement all across Oklahoma. Thousands paid their final respects to Oklahoma County deputy Sgt. Bobby Swartz who was killed Monday in the line of duty. News 9's Jennifer Pierce had more on the emotional day.
News On 6
OKCFD Battled Early-Morning House Fire In NE OKC
The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. The fire was reported just after 2:30 a.m. near Northeast 23rd Street and North Kelley Avenue. Firefighters said there were three people inside who safely exited the home. The department said the cause was multiple items all plugged...
News On 6
End Of Watch: Oklahoma Co. Sgt. Bobby Swartz
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Co. Sgt. Bobby Swartz is the first Oklahoma County deputy killed in the line of duty since 1935. Friday was an emotional day for the whole department as they made their "End of Watch" call over the radio.
News On 6
Motorcycle Community Honors Fellow Rider, Fallen Deputy Sgt. Swartz
Sgt. Bobby Swartz was a long-time member of the law enforcement community in Oklahoma County. He was also an avid motorcycle rider. “We going to go over to this church and say bye to our brother, then escort him to his final resting spot,” said Kevin Blake, a friend in the biking community.
News On 6
Ike's Chili Vandalized For 3rd Time In Tulsa This Year
A well-known restaurant along Route 66 says it has now been vandalized for the third time this year. In a Facebook video, an employee at Ike's Chili said that somebody punched one of the front windows, shattering the glass Friday morning. He says the security camera got the guy on...
News On 6
Tulsa Church Helps Celebrate Woman's 100th Birthday
A Tulsa church helped celebrate a special lady's 100th birthday on Saturday. Alma Jewell has always been eager about life. In fact, Jewell says her parents told her she was born into the world before the doctor could arrive, which was round 8 a.m. on a Monday on a farmhouse in the country.
Comments / 0