Amarillo Icon Interviewed on Hey Amarillo Podcast
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you have lived in Amarillo for a while, you’ll know the name Lilia Escajeda. If not, you’ve no doubt seen the work she has done across the High Plains. She is the guest this week on the Hey Amarillo Podcast. Click here...
Mother, children evacuate from early morning Buffalo Trail fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An early Friday morning fire in southwest Amarillo caused a mother and her children to evacuate, according to a report from the Amarillo Fire Department. According to the department, crews responded to the 4700 block of Buffalo Trail at around 5:20 a.m. on Friday and saw fire showing from a home […]
Amarillo Police releases info on fatal incident at I-40 and Georgia
Update (12:07 p.m.) The Amarillo Police Department announced that all lanes at I-40 and Georgia Street have reopened. However, the investigation into the fatal crash that closed the roads on Friday morning is ongoing. Update (11:54 a.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released more information on the fatal incident at Georgia and I-40 Friday […]
Fuller House? TV Icon Joining Beach Boys In Amarillo.
One thing Amarillo doesn't usually see a lot of is big-time concerts. Now, that's not to say it hasn't gotten a bit better in recent years. We're starting to see some bigger names make their way through the city. One of the biggest names to come into Amarillo is The...
According to a New Study Amarillo is Very Pet Friendly
When it comes to our fur babies, I think we live in a perfect city for our animals. Amarillo is very pet friendly. We have great places to take our animals for walks. We have a dog park, and we have great vet care throughout the city. Plus, we love our animal rescues.
Body Of Award-Winning Teacher Murdered In Texas Home Found By Her 5-Year-Old Daughter
A Texas man is charged with killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body to be found by her 5-year-old daughter. Shereena Ann Webster, 36, was found dead in her Amarillo home on Athens Street on Aug. 18, according to ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA. Her former boyfriend, Erik Mitchell Rivas, was quickly named as a suspect in the fatal shooting, prompting a multi-county search that ended with Rivas’ arrest later that day.
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
Have Mercy – Full House Star Added to Amarillo Show
Back when the Beach Boys announced that they were coming back to Amarillo I made the joke that maybe Uncle Jesse would make an appearance. If you watched Full House at all you know John Stamos, a.k.a, Uncle Jesse, played some with the Beach Boys. I got to see them...
Woman Demolishes 72oz Steak Challenge In Amarillo, Texas
I stumbled upon this video on YouTube yesterday, and I had to share it with you, mainly because I was in awe of how much food this tiny woman could put down. I've seen many men on YouTube fail miserably at this specific challenge. A competitive eater who goes by...
Time to Say Goodbye to Another Place in Amarillo
Supporting our mom-and-pop shops here in Amarillo really is important. If not, this is what happens. Another place in Amarillo had to shut its doors. I saw the announcement over the weekend. It's never a fun time. Of course, things have not been the same since Covid hit. Some places...
Amarillo Has Seen a Lot of Lost Pets But Nothing Quite Like This
Heck, we live in the Texas Panhandle so from time to time we even see about lost cattle. I mean why not? We have lost horses, I have seen a lost cow or two. We try to keep it from being boring that is for sure. I will say that...
This Has To Be A New Low, Even For Amarillo
I'm pretty sure it was just yesterday that I mentioned how Amarillo's crime rate is simply too high. So today, not shockingly, I bring you yet another story of crime in the 806. However, this one feels a little different. I mean, this has to be a new low. Two...
More Drugs In Amarillo? You Don’t Say!
Look, we have to be getting tired of hearing stories like this coming out of Amarillo. Constant tales of crimes, from theft, to assault, to murder. It seems it's a daily occurrence in our news cycle in the 806. Oh right, drugs. That's one that really seems to dominate the...
Update: Yes, The Construction On Western Is Still A Nightmare
The construction woes never seem to end in Yellow City. While we all use the saying, "It will be so nice when it's finished," that doesn't help with today. I found myself having to take a trip down Western today. Yes, it's still a nightmare. 45th And Western Is Still...
1 dead after Wednesday Gray County wreck
PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person has died after a Wednesday morning single-vehicle wreck outside of Pampa reports the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said on Wednesday, at around 5 a.m., a vehicle was going east on US 60 in a construction zone when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled over […]
Things to do on the High Plains: Autumn in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Summer presented the High Plains with a range of events and activities for families to enjoy, including music, time at the pool, and camps across the city of Amarillo. However, the oncoming autumn and the return to school don’t mean the end to area fun and attractions. Here’s a look at […]
It's a boy! Meet the newest member of the ABC 7 family
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Meet the newest member of the ABC 7 family. Davis Anthony Wille was born at 11:01 a.m. He weighs 6 lbs., 15 oz. and is 19.25 inches long. Davis' dad, Tyler, is the local sales manager at ABC 7. Davis and his mother, Dusty, are...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for possession of identifying information
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. According to the release, 37-year-old, Geoffrey Schmidt is wanted for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. Scmidt is around 5′11″ and weighs 180 lbs. He has...
This Home For Sale Near Amarillo is a True Diamond in The Rough
There is something truly Texan about owning land. It's the one thing that we cannot create more of--or even less of. When you own land, you have something you can build upon, live upon, love upon, and thrive upon. There's endless possibilities. Especially if there's over 75 acres to call...
Man wanted in Potter County on identity fraud charges
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information on Geoffrey Lansin Schmidt, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office “for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.” According to the crime stoppers, Schmidt was described as a 37-year-old man standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with blue […]
98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas.
