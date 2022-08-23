Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another Child Dies In A Hot Car In Texas: This summer was Especially Brutal With Temperatures in The Triple Digitsjustpene50Texas State
U.S. Congressman "Defied Property Tax Law" For Nearly a DecadeTaxBuzzTexas State
Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: A Church in Texas Performed an Anti-Gay, Christian Version of HamiltonK. RevsMcallen, TX
Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
riograndeguardian.com
Podcast: Judge Cortez sets up task force to tackle poverty in Hidalgo County
EDINBURG, Texas – Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez has set up a “prosperity task force” to fight poverty in the county. Cortez told the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service that the task force is needed because of his county’s demographics. “As you know, we have...
riograndeguardian.com
Hinojosa: After Winter Storm Uri, Texas lawmakers did not do enough to help consumers
I think last session, after the Uri winter storm, we knew that the grid was really not able to withstand a super cold season or a super hot summer. And we made reforms. But those reforms were not enough. We replaced the PUC, the public utility commission. We replaced the board of ERCOT, which manages the grid. We also required the producers, the power generators, the gas generators to winterize their equipment, their production equipment. We also tried to identify all the grid infrastructure that needed weatherization.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Authorities provide information after a child death in Mission, Texas
Authorities provide information after a child death in Mission, Texas. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A child has died after they were found inside a...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Golden restaurant earns big, taqueria pest control paperwork missing for days
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is headed to Hidalgo County. Golden Chick, located at 525 East Expressway 83 in La Joya, does not settle for bronze or silver cleanliness. Franchise owner Anita De la Garza is a former top performer and has kept it clean while the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
anjournal.com
Former Edinburg mayor takes the stand to explain
Beyond a reasonable doubt. That’s what the trial of former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina will come down to when all is said and done. Reasonable doubt. In other words, can his attorneys convince the 12 jurors (11 women and one man) that any reasonable person would think that if they lived in say, Mission, Weslaco, or Pharr, that they could vote in an Edinburg municipal election as long as they had some tie to the city?
RGV business wins grand prize in H-E-B competition
DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Annie Leal, from McAllen, won the grand prize for her “I Love Chamoy” product at H-E-B’s 2022 Quest for Texas Best competition. Each year, H-E-B Quest for Texas Best reviews samples of Texas-made food, beverages, and general merchandise from small business creators across the state. The competition, which first launched in […]
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas near the border
If you get the numbers right you can live in North, South, East, or West Texas and you can score a Texas Lottery payday.
RGV True Crime: Deaf couple murdered after quinceañera
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Michael Jason Buckelew and Enedelia Benavides, a deaf couple who met in college, were murdered during a trip to Edinburg. Two days after the 20 year anniversary of the murder, the case remains unsolved. ValleyCentral spoke with officers with the Edinburg Police Department, the lead agency in the investigation, to get […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
police1.com
Photos: Troopers find 10 bundles of marijuana after pursuit with 18-year-old
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers made a major drug bust after a pursuit with an 18-year-old. According to Fox News, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers attempted to stop Azael Pena, 18, due to a traffic violation. However, Pena sped away, and, during the incident, he sideswiped a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle.
progresstimes.net
La Joya ISD holds press conference following Americo Paredes Elementary incident
La Joya ISD held a press conference Friday morning surrounding the death of a 5-year-old student left inside a car at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary. The press conference came after the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at 4:04 on Thursday, with the caller saying the child was unresponsive.
Murder victim’s body dumped near Donna business
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The body of a woman was found Saturday at about 8 a.m. near an auto parts business located at 1000 block W. Expressway 83. Donna Police Department confirm an employee from R&R Auto Parts found the body of 43-year-old Monica Coronado De Leon of Pharr. Police tell ValleyCentral they believe the […]
70-year-old man dies of COVID-19 in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A fully vaccinated individual from Cameron County died of COVID-19 today. Cameron County Public Health reported a man in his 70s from Brownsville died of the virus. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,286. An additional 199 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported today. Of the 199 new cases, 46 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$2.4M in methamphetamine seized at Texas-Mexico border
PROGRESO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Progreso Port of Entry seized nearly 175 pounds of liquid methamphetamine worth $2.4 million hidden within a passenger car."Our frontline CBP officers continue to remain dedicated to carrying out CBP's border security mission and this significant seizure of liquid methamphetamine perfectly exemplifies that commitment," said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.On Aug. 17, 2022, a CBP officer assigned to the Progreso International Bridge encountered a 1998 Ford Expedition driven by a 37-year-old U.S. citizen and referred him for secondary examination. That's when officers discovered the drugs within the gas tank. They seized the narcotics, vehicle, arrested the driver and an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations special agents remains ongoing.
5-year-old La Joya student found dead in car
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Administrators with the La Joya Independent School District say a 5-year-old student was found dead inside a vehicle parked at Paredes Elementary on Thursday afternoon. At a news conference Friday morning, LJISD police chief Raul Gonzalez said the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 4 p.m about an […]
Former Edinburg mayor found not guilty on all charges
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The trial of former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina came to an end as the jury delivered a not guilty verdict on all counts of illegal voting and voter fraud. Molina was overcome with emotion as Judge Carlos Valdez read each verdict. The former mayor was acquitted of all 12 charges after eight days […]
5-year-old student found dead in car outside of South Texas elementary school
The child was related to a campus staff member.
Child found dead in car at La Joya school
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An unresponsive child in a car died at La Joya Independent School District on Thursday. On Aug. 25, the La Joya ISD Police Department responded to an emergency call regarding an unresponsive child in a car at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary, said the district’s media release. Medical personnel was called […]
Docs: Five accused of stealing over $200K from farming company
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Five men were accused of stealing over $200,000 from a Donna farming company. Charlie Reyna, Angel Martin Torres, Jaime Flores, Eduardo Perales Jr. and Miguel Angel Rodriguez were arrested on charges of theft of property, between $150,000 and $300,000, according to Hidalgo County Records. According to a criminal complaint obtained by […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Tropical trouble may be brewing near the Valley this weekend
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Valley Storm Team is tracking a tropical low coming off the Yucatan Peninsula heading for the east coast of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center recently upgraded the potential for the area of low pressure, to develop further, to 40% over the next 3 to 5 days.
Comments / 2