Health Services

More Deaths, Stroke With Rivaroxaban in Rheumatic Heart Disease AF

BARCELONA, Spain—(UPDATED) In patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) caused by rheumatic heart disease, a group excluded from contemporary stroke prevention trials of direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs), use of rivaroxaban was associated with a higher risk of major cardiovascular events compared with vitamin K antagonist (VKA) therapy, the randomized INVICTUS study shows.
TIME of Antihypertensive Dose Doesn’t Matter for CV Protection

BARCELONA, Spain—Contrary to some prior research, nighttime dosing of antihypertensive medications does not protect against major cardiovascular events compared with taking them in the morning, according to the large TIME trial. Through a median follow-up of 5.2 years, the rate of MI, stroke, or vascular death was 3.4% and...
PCI No Better Than GDMT in Ischemic Cardiomyopathy: REVIVED-BCIS2

BARCELONA, Spain—Coronary revascularization with PCI fails to provide any additional benefit beyond guideline-directed medical therapy (GDMT) in patients with severely impaired left ventricular function and extensive coronary artery disease, results from a new randomized trial show. In REVIVED-BCIS2, which was presented today during a Hot Line session at the...
‘Hot’ Plaque on Noninvasive PET May Presage MI, CV Death: PRE18FFIR

BARCELONA, Spain—A novel, noninvasive technique that takes its cue from cancer diagnostics looks promising for identifying “hot” plaques without the need for intravascular imaging, successfully predicting the future risk of MI or cardiovascular death, results from the prospective, multicenter PRE18FFIR study show. The study’s primary endpoint, which...
Old Drug Acetazolamide Offers New Tricks in Acute HF: ADVOR

Adding acetazolamide to conventional loop diuretics can improve the rate of decongestion in hospitalized acute decompensated heart failure (HF) patients better than diuretics alone, according to data from the randomized ADVOR trial. Acetazolamide is a carbonic anhydrase inhibitor with diuretic effects that has been around for at least 70 years...
ALL-HEART: Gout Drug Allopurinol No Help in CV Prevention

BARCELONA, Spain—The gout drug allopurinol on top of usual care does not improve cardiovascular outcomes in patients over age 60 who do not have gout, the ALL-HEART trial confirms. The long-running trial puts an end to hopes that a xanthine oxidase inhibitor that lowers serum uric acid levels and...
