Four-star forward Brandon Williams down to 2 schools

Brandon Williams / Graphic by Tipton Edits

Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ The King four-star recruit Brandon Williams tells On3 he’s down to two schools — St. John’s and UCLA.

The 6-foot-7, 205-pound power forward also received offers from Illinois, Oklahoma State, USC, Seton Hall, Kansas State, and others.

UCLA just wrapped up an official visit with Williams last week, and St. John’s, the “hometown school”, has hosted Williams on multiple occasions.

As of this writing, Williams says he does not have a timetable for a commitment.

Williams is the No. 88 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, the average ranking from all four major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 19 power forward and the No. 1 player in the state of New York. On3’s evaluators are higher on Williams, ranking him 70th overall in the class.

Williams breaks down schools

In a previous interview with On3, Brandon Williams discussed the Red Storm and the Bruins.

St. John’s: “With St. John’s, just being around the coaching staff and the NYC guys that are like me, it of course felt like home and felt like automatic family. With them recruiting me heavily, I’ve just been very thankful for the whole process.

UCLA: “UCLA, I first started talking to around the end of 2021. When my school season began in December, we were in California playing and I unofficially visited UCLA and the campus was huge and everything was just beautiful and just calm and a great environment to be in. I feel like the coaches are great people and players also, and they can help me get better as a player in person and get me where I want to go.”