NORTH PORT — Cooper the Cougar had been missing for the past week.

Cooper, who is Cranberry Elementary School’s mascot, had been gallivanting across America since the beginning of the school year.

Students, with help from their teachers, teachers have been busy trying to solve the mystery: Where’s Cooper?

All week, students found new clues and applied their learning to discover the whereabouts of their beloved mascot.

“Cooper sent postcards from all the places he visited, and the students mapped out geographically his whereabouts,” Cranberry Assistant Principal Alison Rini said.

Cooper was found Friday at the North Port Aquatics Center. He returned to school with his suitcase.

This summer, Cooper took a vacation all around the country, Principal Brad Porinchak said to the students on Friday, after giving Cooper a welcome back hug.

“The students wanted to see him during the meet your teacher day, but he didn’t show up,” Porinchak said. “Students were tracking him all week. When he sent postcards, they corrected his grammar and took note when he didn’t capitalize certain words. They were learning and it was still a lot of fun for them. They tracked his locations and learned about landmarks. It was great fun.”

North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher read a note from Cooper to the students saying that he had fun on his vacation, but is glad to be back home.

The Education Foundation of Sarasota County selected Cranberry Elementary School to receive a schoolwide immersion grant created in coordination with University of South Florida science professors Mitch Ruzek and Dana Zeidler of Immersive Academics.

The goal of the immersive grant is to making learning fun, interactive and inquiry-based.