Former Philly restaurant server ordered to pay $84M for massacre of 600 civilians during Liberian civil war
A former server at a Philadelphia restaurant has been ordered to pay $84 million in damages to four citizens of Liberia for leading a massacre that resulted in the deaths of more than 600 civilians seeking sanctuary in a church during the West African nation’s first civil war. The...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
Derek Chauvin Moved From Maximum Security Prison Because ‘It’s Dangerous To Be An Officer’ Behind Bars, Prosecutor Says
Derek Chauvin has been moved from a maximum-security Minnesota state prison to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona. The post Derek Chauvin Moved From Maximum Security Prison Because ‘It’s Dangerous To Be An Officer’ Behind Bars, Prosecutor Says appeared first on NewsOne.
US intelligence chief says documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago are under damage assessment: report
Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said there will be "a classification review of relevant materials, including those recovered during the search."
Karl Rove Doesn’t Buy Fox Host’s Spin on Unsealed Mar-a-Lago Affidavit
Fox News contributor and former Trump campaign adviser Karl Rove wasn’t buying what Fox was trying to sell on Friday when it came to the redacted affidavit used to justify the FBI’s search for classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s estate.Nearly three weeks after the feds first executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago for evidence of Trump’s potential violation of the Espionage Act, the Justice Department unsealed the 38-page affidavit behind it. Judge Bruce E. Reinhart agreed with the feds that the proposed redactions were necessary to shield confidential sources and investigative methods, and ordered the document unsealed by...
The pair who stole Ashley Biden's diary tried to sell it to the Trump campaign but a representative refused and told them to turn it over to the FBI, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said the pair — who pleaded guilty to stealing Ashley Biden's diary — unsuccessfully tried to sell it to the Trump campaign in September 2020.
Herard Abraham, general who helped usher in Haiti’s democratic transition, is dead
Herard Abraham, the respected former army commander-in-chief who played a major role in ushering in Haiti’s first democratically elected president in 1990 only to be forced into retirement in a purge months later, has died, his family and Haiti’s government confirmed. He was 82. No official cause of...
Biden still hasn’t named Kabul suicide bomber 1 year later
President Joe Biden’s administration has yet to confirm the identity of the suicide bomber who killed 13 U.S. service members in an attack on the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021. The Islamic State terrorist group has already named the bomber and he is suspected of having been a detainee at Bagram Airbase, which the Biden administration abandoned weeks before the fall of the U.S.-backed Afghan government.
China ally Solomon Islands snubs US Coast Guard ship
The government of the Solomon Islands — who formed a security pact with China this year — ignored requests from a Guam-based U.S. Coast Guard Cutter to access one of the nation’s ports this week. Coast Guard Lt. Kristin Kam told the Stars and Stripes that the...
Biden plans New York trip to speak at United Nations General Assembly in September
President Joe Biden plans to travel to New York City in September to speak at the U.N. General Assembly, the New York Daily News learned Thursday. The president will arrive in the city on Sunday, Sept. 18. He’ll attend the 77th annual gathering of world leaders for the second time as president the following two days, the White House said in a statement released to the News.
Video: Pompeo blames Biden for 13 troops killed in Afghanistan withdrawal: ‘They didn’t have to die’
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo marked the one-year anniversary of the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal and evacuation from Afghanistan by remembering the 13 U.S. troops who were killed and all of the Americans who Biden abandoned behind enemy lines. During an interview with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade...
13 US troops killed in Kabul bombing remembered 1 year later
On August 26, 2021, 11 U.S. Marines, a U.S. Navy Corpsman and a U.S. Army soldier were killed in a suicide bombing attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. They were the first U.S. troop deaths in Afghanistan since February 2020. Their deaths came in the final days of the 20-year war in Afghanistan.
Videos: Looking back at Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal disaster 1 year ago
August 30 marks the one year anniversary of the final day of President Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal and evacuation from Afghanistan, during which 13 U.S. troops were killed, thousands of Americans were left stranded behind enemy lines, and billions of dollars worth of military equipment was abandoned. The final...
Iran starts nationwide drone exercises amid growing fears of sales abroad
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Iran’s Islamic Republic Army has kicked off a series of drone exercises across the country amid fears that the country may look to export them to countries such as Russia. According to Mahmud Musavi,...
FBI tipped off Facebook before Hunter Biden laptop story censored ahead of 2020 election
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted on Thursday that an FBI warning was behind Facebook’s decision to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 election. A poll in the wake of the election showed 16 percent of Biden voters would have changed their vote if they knew about the scandal.
Ukraine war reveals need for more anti-drone tech, US Army says
Russia’s heavy use of a wide variety of drones against Ukraine has the U.S. Army rethinking its anti-drone plan, service officials said. Much of the Army’s current thinking is based on the Army’s experience in Iraq and Afghanistan, said Maj. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, who runs the service’s Joint C-UAS Office. In those wars, the United States could deploy very large armed drones virtually anywhere while adversaries such as ISIS were just beginning to use small drones to drop small munitions. So the United States developed and published a plan for dealing with small UAS in January 2021.
Iran sells possible revival of nuclear deal as ‘political victory’ over West
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. During 16 months of acrimonious, indirect talks with the United States, Iran has underplayed the importance of restoring the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran has dragged its feet at the negotiating table. Its officials have refused...
DHS officially ends disinfo board after ‘speech police’ backlash
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has officially ended the charter for its so-called Disinformation Governance Board this week after critics raised concerns about censorship and the board’s partisan leadership. “In accordance with the [Homeland Security Advisory Council’s] prior recommendation, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas has...
Biden releases statement on anniversary of 13 US troops killed in Kabul terrorist bombing
President Joe Biden released a statement on Friday honoring the 13 U.S. service members killed in a terrorist bombing attack at the Kabul airport on Aug. 26, 2021. The troop deaths were the first U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan since February 2020. The Kabul bombing took place during the abrupt...
