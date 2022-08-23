ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Karl Rove Doesn’t Buy Fox Host’s Spin on Unsealed Mar-a-Lago Affidavit

Fox News contributor and former Trump campaign adviser Karl Rove wasn’t buying what Fox was trying to sell on Friday when it came to the redacted affidavit used to justify the FBI’s search for classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s estate.Nearly three weeks after the feds first executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago for evidence of Trump’s potential violation of the Espionage Act, the Justice Department unsealed the 38-page affidavit behind it. Judge Bruce E. Reinhart agreed with the feds that the proposed redactions were necessary to shield confidential sources and investigative methods, and ordered the document unsealed by...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden still hasn’t named Kabul suicide bomber 1 year later

President Joe Biden’s administration has yet to confirm the identity of the suicide bomber who killed 13 U.S. service members in an attack on the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021. The Islamic State terrorist group has already named the bomber and he is suspected of having been a detainee at Bagram Airbase, which the Biden administration abandoned weeks before the fall of the U.S.-backed Afghan government.
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ally Solomon Islands snubs US Coast Guard ship

The government of the Solomon Islands — who formed a security pact with China this year — ignored requests from a Guam-based U.S. Coast Guard Cutter to access one of the nation’s ports this week. Coast Guard Lt. Kristin Kam told the Stars and Stripes that the...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden plans New York trip to speak at United Nations General Assembly in September

President Joe Biden plans to travel to New York City in September to speak at the U.N. General Assembly, the New York Daily News learned Thursday. The president will arrive in the city on Sunday, Sept. 18. He’ll attend the 77th annual gathering of world leaders for the second time as president the following two days, the White House said in a statement released to the News.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

13 US troops killed in Kabul bombing remembered 1 year later

On August 26, 2021, 11 U.S. Marines, a U.S. Navy Corpsman and a U.S. Army soldier were killed in a suicide bombing attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. They were the first U.S. troop deaths in Afghanistan since February 2020. Their deaths came in the final days of the 20-year war in Afghanistan.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Looking back at Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal disaster 1 year ago

August 30 marks the one year anniversary of the final day of President Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal and evacuation from Afghanistan, during which 13 U.S. troops were killed, thousands of Americans were left stranded behind enemy lines, and billions of dollars worth of military equipment was abandoned. The final...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Iran starts nationwide drone exercises amid growing fears of sales abroad

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Iran’s Islamic Republic Army has kicked off a series of drone exercises across the country amid fears that the country may look to export them to countries such as Russia. According to Mahmud Musavi,...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine war reveals need for more anti-drone tech, US Army says

Russia’s heavy use of a wide variety of drones against Ukraine has the U.S. Army rethinking its anti-drone plan, service officials said. Much of the Army’s current thinking is based on the Army’s experience in Iraq and Afghanistan, said Maj. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, who runs the service’s Joint C-UAS Office. In those wars, the United States could deploy very large armed drones virtually anywhere while adversaries such as ISIS were just beginning to use small drones to drop small munitions. So the United States developed and published a plan for dealing with small UAS in January 2021.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Iran sells possible revival of nuclear deal as ‘political victory’ over West

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. During 16 months of acrimonious, indirect talks with the United States, Iran has underplayed the importance of restoring the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran has dragged its feet at the negotiating table. Its officials have refused...
MIDDLE EAST
americanmilitarynews.com

DHS officially ends disinfo board after ‘speech police’ backlash

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has officially ended the charter for its so-called Disinformation Governance Board this week after critics raised concerns about censorship and the board’s partisan leadership. “In accordance with the [Homeland Security Advisory Council’s] prior recommendation, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas has...
POLITICS

