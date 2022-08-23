ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua-kona, HI

It runs in the family: Local mother-daughter triathletes qualify for world championship

By Anna Sharpe news@moultrienews.com
The Post and Courier
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Editorial: All SC kids suffered COVID learning loss. It was particularly tough on some.

Anyone who didn’t realize the disastrous impact that the COVID school closures had on our children should have been awakened by the dramatic recommendation from a group of public health experts reviewing South Carolina’s response to COVID-19: Keep our schools opened during the next disease outbreak. The report...
KIDS
The Post and Courier

Commonplace Bradford pear trees now seen as an attractive menace

Bradford pear trees are commonplace in suburban subdivisions, but their days are numbered and some South Carolina cities and forestry professionals hope to hasten their demise. South Carolina will ban the sale of the non-native invasive tree species starting in October 2024 and some experts are urging homeowners to cut...
CLEMSON, SC
The Post and Courier

SC utilities worry about a transformer shortage heading into peak hurricane season

A nationwide shortage of transformers could extend the length of utility customer power outages if South Carolina experiences an active hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted six to 10 hurricanes this season from June 1 to Nov. 31. At least half of which would be major category 3, 4 or 5 storms packing maximum sustained winds of 111 miles per hour or higher.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kailua-kona, HI
Local
Hawaii Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Hawaii Society
State
Florida State
State
Hawaii State
Kailua-kona, HI
Sports
The Post and Courier

USDA investing $2.8 million in SC to spur rural solar power

Nine South Carolina farms and businesses will build enough solar panels to power more than 600 homes as part of federal grants and loans announced this week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The $2.8 million headed to South Carolina is part of $121 million in federal spending through U.S....
AGRICULTURE
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Threatening voters is a felony. Threatening election workers should be too.

Richland County’s elections office has been a mess since local legislators combined it with the voter registration commission and replaced the veteran director with a new one who wasn’t up to the job. There has followed in the decade since a string of competent and incompetent directors, all of whom either flamed out or fled after coming to understand the nature of either the board that oversees the office, the state legislators who select the board or both.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy