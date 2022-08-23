It runs in the family: Local mother-daughter triathletes qualify for world championship

Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Editorial: All SC kids suffered COVID learning loss. It was particularly tough on some.
Anyone who didn’t realize the disastrous impact that the COVID school closures had on our children should have been awakened by the dramatic recommendation from a group of public health experts reviewing South Carolina’s response to COVID-19: Keep our schools opened during the next disease outbreak. The report...
Commonplace Bradford pear trees now seen as an attractive menace
Bradford pear trees are commonplace in suburban subdivisions, but their days are numbered and some South Carolina cities and forestry professionals hope to hasten their demise. South Carolina will ban the sale of the non-native invasive tree species starting in October 2024 and some experts are urging homeowners to cut...
SC health plan bans covering birth control for employees' daughters. That could change.
COLUMBIA — Some South Carolina legislators are looking at their own health plan as the next step in curtailing unwanted pregnancies that can end in abortion. The health insurance plan for more than 500,000 South Carolinians tied to the public sector specifically bans covering birth control for employees' children.
SC utilities worry about a transformer shortage heading into peak hurricane season
A nationwide shortage of transformers could extend the length of utility customer power outages if South Carolina experiences an active hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted six to 10 hurricanes this season from June 1 to Nov. 31. At least half of which would be major category 3, 4 or 5 storms packing maximum sustained winds of 111 miles per hour or higher.
USDA investing $2.8 million in SC to spur rural solar power
Nine South Carolina farms and businesses will build enough solar panels to power more than 600 homes as part of federal grants and loans announced this week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The $2.8 million headed to South Carolina is part of $121 million in federal spending through U.S....
Editorial: Threatening voters is a felony. Threatening election workers should be too.
Richland County’s elections office has been a mess since local legislators combined it with the voter registration commission and replaced the veteran director with a new one who wasn’t up to the job. There has followed in the decade since a string of competent and incompetent directors, all of whom either flamed out or fled after coming to understand the nature of either the board that oversees the office, the state legislators who select the board or both.
Scoppe: Are you in danger of being purged from SC voter rolls? Why it's worth checking.
Nancy Vinson nearly threw away her right to vote like so much junk mail. Or at least that's what she thought. The retired environmental lobbyist said she originally assumed the “little thin paper postcard with the tiniest of print” was “a really cheap piece of poorly printed junk mail.”
