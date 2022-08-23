Read full article on original website
Lakeland Entrepreneur Series- KyLo & Co by Stephanie
KyLo & Co is located in Lakeland, Florida, and makes handcrafted custom canvas art perfect for every occasion. The owner, Stephanie, is a Lakeland Local, Mother, and Wife. God placed KyLo & Co on Stephanie’s heart with a mission to bless the people and the space that her artwork finds a home in, which is why Jeremiah 29:11 is handwritten on the back of every canvas.
What to Do This Weekend | August 26-28
Film: Edge of Tomorrow | Polk Theatre | 7:30 p.m. A Traveling Gentleman Live | The Brass Tap | 8 p.m. Glow Night II | Union Hall | 9 p.m. Puppy Party! | Scout & Tag | 10 a.m. Southeastern University Football vs North American University | Victory Field | 7 p.m.
Worth a drive: Trick Daddy, Trina and Plies are all playing together in Tampa this weekend
Juvenile and CeeLo Green will also be there.
Feeding Tampa Bay, principal to open first food pantry in Polk County schools
As food costs remain high, Feeding Tampa Bay is expanding its school pantry program into Polk County for the first time.
wfla.com
Friday Night Blitz: Clearwater Tornadoes vs Lakeland Dreadnaughts
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Tornadoes faced the Lakeland Dreadnaughts in week one. The Dreadnaughts took home the win, beating the Tornadoes 42-6. To see the final scores for other high school football games, click here.
mouseplanet.com
Visiting the Lakeland Antique Mall
The Disney parks are in a constant state of development and rennovation. The parks, hotels, and the rest are constantly changing over time, with the seasons, with different festivals, and so on. Each of these iterations involves "out with the old and in with the new." Props, furniture, signs and other doodads are replaced and the old ones are sent out to the trash heap… or are they?
‘You should put your name in’: Florida’s unclaimed property available
TAMPA, Fla. — The state of Florida returned more than 1.7 billion dollars in unclaimed property to people over the past five years, including 388 million dollars last year. In addition to tangible items like jewelry, coins and baseball cards, the state keeps track of unclaimed bank accounts, stock dividends, and utility or rent deposits.
ABC Action News
Enjoy 5 acres of crystal clear water at Southshore Bay Lagoon
WIMAUMA, Fla. — Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma is one of the largest pools in Florida. This lagoon features 5 acres of crystal clear water, an inflatable obstacle course, water slides, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and even a swim-up bar. You can also rent an inflatable cabana for the ultimate VIP experience.
click orlando
Florida leaders to host unclaimed property auction. Here are the details
TAMPA, Fla. – Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property is hosting an auction in Tampa Saturday. The in-person auction will be held at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, 700 N. Westshore Blvd. Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. and the auction is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to a news release.
5 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you happen to live in Florida or you simply love to spend your holidays in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy delicious food with your friends of family members then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Even though they serve fast food, all of them use fresh and high-quality ingredients so your food will taste absolutely delicious, there is no doubt about that. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
msn.com
'I never saw the alligator.' How a Florida man survived vicious attack
BRANDON, Fla. — Juan Carlos La Verde was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa when he hit something hard. “It all happened very quickly, but I remember feeling the scales, the tongue and the teeth of this huge animal that looked like a Jurassic beast,” said La Verde, 34. La...
WINKNEWS.com
How to check if you have unclaimed property in the State of Florida
You could have unclaimed property in your name. The state of Florida returned more than $1.7 billion in unclaimed property to people over the past five years, including $388 million last year. In addition to tangible items like jewelry, coins and baseball cards, the state keeps track of unclaimed bank...
Grand opening video at the biggest danged 7-Eleven
There have been numerous times that I stopped for gas and the prices were higher on the pump than on the sign at Rt 33. I have left numerous times and fueled up in Polk City for less.
cltampa.com
A literal tubular home is now for sale in St. Petersburg
A former dilapidated barn in St. Petersburg was transformed into a modern tube-shaped home—and it's currently on the market. Located on a corner lot at 401 La Plaza Ave. S, in the South Pasadena neighborhood, the tubular home's current owner completely gutted what was once and old barn, says listing agent Jill Helgren of Coastal Property Group, and added everything from a new pool, cement epoxy floors, and the detached garage.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 26-28
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 26-28), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Get ready to show off your big bite at TNT Burger in Tampa. This food truck offers tasty burgers that are stacked full of flavor.
LAKELAND PUBLIC LIBRARY MAIN BRANCH WILL OPEN SEPT. 6TH
The Lakeland Public Library Main Branch will open Tuesday, September 6th after months of construction for Phase One of the project that includes new HVAC system, ceilings, lighting, flooring, paint, furniture, new collection layout and the addition of the Exhibit Room for the History and Culture Center. The entire library...
businessobserverfl.com
City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city’s east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
fox13news.com
Video: Florida woman dances during sobriety test, tells deputy ‘you sound like my ballet coach'
MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. - A Madeira Beach woman ended up in handcuffs after trying to impress a Pinellas County deputy with pirouettes during a field sobriety test following a car crash. According to an arrest report, Amy Harrington, 38, had rear-ended another vehicle along Gulf Boulevard shortly before 10:30 p.m....
Florida Weekly
12 locations from Tampa to Key West; www.pinchersusa.com. The local Pinchers chain is renowned for serving fresh seafood and two-for-one happy hour drinks all day long. The restaurant lavishes great care on its sides, too. Our critics have sung their praises of the fresh fish, shellfish (we can’t wait for stone crab season!) and other fruits of the sea at Pinchers locations across the state.
Florida Airports Make List of the Cheapest Airports to Fly Out From
Despite staffing issues causing flight delays and cancellations, Americans are flying in large numbers. Over the July 4th weekend, nearly 2.5 million people went through U.S. airport security checkpoints.
