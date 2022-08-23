ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartow, FL

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Entrepreneur Series- KyLo & Co by Stephanie

KyLo & Co is located in Lakeland, Florida, and makes handcrafted custom canvas art perfect for every occasion. The owner, Stephanie, is a Lakeland Local, Mother, and Wife. God placed KyLo & Co on Stephanie’s heart with a mission to bless the people and the space that her artwork finds a home in, which is why Jeremiah 29:11 is handwritten on the back of every canvas.
LAKELAND, FL
mouseplanet.com

Visiting the Lakeland Antique Mall

The Disney parks are in a constant state of development and rennovation. The parks, hotels, and the rest are constantly changing over time, with the seasons, with different festivals, and so on. Each of these iterations involves "out with the old and in with the new." Props, furniture, signs and other doodads are replaced and the old ones are sent out to the trash heap… or are they?
LAKELAND, FL
ABC Action News

Enjoy 5 acres of crystal clear water at Southshore Bay Lagoon

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma is one of the largest pools in Florida. This lagoon features 5 acres of crystal clear water, an inflatable obstacle course, water slides, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and even a swim-up bar. You can also rent an inflatable cabana for the ultimate VIP experience.
WIMAUMA, FL
click orlando

Florida leaders to host unclaimed property auction. Here are the details

TAMPA, Fla. – Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property is hosting an auction in Tampa Saturday. The in-person auction will be held at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, 700 N. Westshore Blvd. Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. and the auction is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to a news release.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you simply love to spend your holidays in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy delicious food with your friends of family members then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Even though they serve fast food, all of them use fresh and high-quality ingredients so your food will taste absolutely delicious, there is no doubt about that. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

How to check if you have unclaimed property in the State of Florida

You could have unclaimed property in your name. The state of Florida returned more than $1.7 billion in unclaimed property to people over the past five years, including $388 million last year. In addition to tangible items like jewelry, coins and baseball cards, the state keeps track of unclaimed bank...
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

A literal tubular home is now for sale in St. Petersburg

A former dilapidated barn in St. Petersburg was transformed into a modern tube-shaped home—and it's currently on the market. Located on a corner lot at 401 La Plaza Ave. S, in the South Pasadena neighborhood, the tubular home's current owner completely gutted what was once and old barn, says listing agent Jill Helgren of Coastal Property Group, and added everything from a new pool, cement epoxy floors, and the detached garage.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 26-28

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 26-28), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Get ready to show off your big bite at TNT Burger in Tampa. This food truck offers tasty burgers that are stacked full of flavor.
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

LAKELAND PUBLIC LIBRARY MAIN BRANCH WILL OPEN SEPT. 6TH

The Lakeland Public Library Main Branch will open Tuesday, September 6th after months of construction for Phase One of the project that includes new HVAC system, ceilings, lighting, flooring, paint, furniture, new collection layout and the addition of the Exhibit Room for the History and Culture Center. The entire library...
LAKELAND, FL
businessobserverfl.com

City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city’s east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
TAMPA, FL
Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

12 locations from Tampa to Key West; www.pinchersusa.com. The local Pinchers chain is renowned for serving fresh seafood and two-for-one happy hour drinks all day long. The restaurant lavishes great care on its sides, too. Our critics have sung their praises of the fresh fish, shellfish (we can’t wait for stone crab season!) and other fruits of the sea at Pinchers locations across the state.
FORT MYERS, FL

