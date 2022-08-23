Stetson Bennett makes preseason watch list for Manning Award

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Just when you thought watch list season was over and actual football season was here, we’ve got at least one more watch list for you. The Manning Award, which is one of a few awards given annually to the top quarterback in the country, announced its watch list on Monday, and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was included.

Bennett was previously one of 35 college quarterbacks on the watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award and was recently included in ESPN’s list of the top 100 players in all of College Football for the 2022 season.

Bennett threw for 2,862 yards and 29 touchdowns on 185-of-287 passing last season, starting 12 total games including the last 11 for the Bulldogs on their way to a National Championship Game victory. In that win over Alabama, Bennett was named Offensive MVP as he threw for 224 yards and a pair of touchdown, both in the fourth quarter. The Blackshear, Ga. native also won Offensive MVP of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl in a win over Michigan, completing 20 of 30 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns. Unlike many other awards, bowl season is considered with the Manning Award, so more Playoff performances like those certainly would help his case.

“It’s always an exciting time of year when college football gets rolling again,” Archie Manning said in a statement released Monday. “We’re excited to spotlight these 30 outstanding young men as Manning Award candidates based on what they’ve done already at their schools. And like every year, we know there will be a lot of quarterbacks who step forward during the season as their roles develop or as they settle into new teams. We plan to make additions to our Watch List by midseason.

“The Allstate Sugar Bowl is proud to recognize these outstanding quarterbacks from around the country,” Jeff Hundley, the CEO of the Allstate Sugar Bowl, added. “We’re also honored that this will be our 19th year sponsoring the Manning Award. This gives the Sugar Bowl the opportunity to honor outstanding young men and to thank the Manning family for everything they’ve done for college football.”

2022 Manning Award Preseason Watch List (2021 stats)

Name, Class, SchoolQBRPct.YardsTDINTRushing

Brennan Armstrong, Sr., Virginia75.465.24,4493110251 yds, 9 TDs

Stetson Bennett, Sr., Georgia86.764.52,862297259 yds, 1 TD

Logan Bonner, Sr., Utah State63.761.23,6283612NA

Chase Brice, Sr., Appalachian State67.962.13,3372711149 yds, 3 TDs

Sean Clifford, Sr., Penn State66.2613,107218163 yds, 2 TDs

Malik Cunningham, Sr., Louisville81.9622,9411961,031 yds, 20 TDs

Brett Gabbert, Jr., Miami (Ohio)64.559.52,648266151 yds, 1 TD

Jake Haener, Sr., Fresno State66.567.14,0963393 TDs

Jaren Hall, Jr., BYU7863.92,583205307 yds, 3 TDs

Frank Harris, Sr., UTSA75.866.13,177276566 yds, 6 TDs

Sam Hartman, Jr., Wake Forest79.758.94,2283914363 yds, 11 TDs

Seth Henigan, So., Memphis62.959.83,322258147 yds

Hendon Hooker, Sr., Tennessee77.968.22,945313620 yds, 5 TDs

KJ Jefferson, Jr., Arkansas76.767.32,676214664 yds, 6 TDs

Devin Leary, Jr., NC State71.965.73,4333552 TDs

Will Levis, Sr., Kentucky76.8662,8262413376 yds, 9 TDs

Grayson McCall, Sr., Coastal Carolina81.5732,873273290 yds, 4 TDs

Tanner Mordecai, Sr., SMU69.667.83,6283912202 yds, 2 TDs

Aidan O’Connell, Sr., Purdue85.771.63,71228111 TD

Chris Reynolds, Sr., Charlotte53.363.92,680269174 yds, 4 TDs

Cameron Rising, Jr., Utah84.263.82,493205499 yds, 6 TDs

Will Rogers, Jr., Mississippi State7473.94,739369NA

Spencer Sanders, Sr., Oklahoma St.68.162.12,8392012668 yds, 6 TDs

C.J. Stroud, So., Ohio State91.671.94,435446NA

Taulia Tagovailoa, Jr., Maryland70.369.23,860261177 yds, 2 TDs

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Sr., UCLA7962.22,409216609 yds, 9 TDs

Payton Thorne, Jr., Michigan State77.760.43,2402710181 yds, 4 TDs

Clayton Tune, Sr., Houston71.568.23,5463010154 yds, 2 TDs

Tyler Van Dyke, So., Miami80.162.32,9312561 TD

Bryce Young, Jr., Alabama87.666.94,8724773 TDs

Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs kickoff the season on September 3rd, less than two weeks from publication, against the Oregon Ducks as a part of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.