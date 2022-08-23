Introducing the Softball Birthday List… A Fun Way to Recognize and Celebrate Softballers’ Special Days

Read full article on original website
The Mental Edge: Performance Trainer & Former DI Softball Coach Julie Jones… Want to Win? Every Performance Needs a Practice(d) Plan!
Extra Inning Softball has partnered with former DI softball coach Julie Jones (Akron, Cleveland State) and current Mental Performance and Mindset Coach to help give athletes, coaches and others in the softball world the “Mental Edge.”. Julie spent 26 years leading Division I softball programs with her mission being...
Retiring Chidester, O’Toole Headline Athletes Unlimited All-Defensive Team
The third season of Athletes Unlimited comes to an end this weekend and as part of the season-ending festivities, the league announced their All-Defensive Team on Saturday. Stars Amanda Chidester and Danielle O’Toole, both of whom will retire following the AU season, were both among the players named to the 10-member team of defensive standouts.
