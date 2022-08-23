ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mack Brown reveals how North Carolina is spotlighting Florida A&M game, HBCUs

By Nikki Chavanelle about 7 hours
The first kickoff of the season is just days away for the North Carolina Tar Heels. Mack Brown’s squad is unranked heading into the year but has the opportunity to get things going on the right foot with a win versus Florida A&M.

Although the game versus the Rattlers was already scheduled when Brown took over the program, the Tar Heels skipper wanted it to be in primetime to further showcase HBCU programs.

“Since Deion Sanders went the Jackson State, the recruiting is different now, the HBCUs are recruiting at a high level and the attention is much better, so I thought it would be great to have this game on national TV,” Brown said. “Zero Week is a real positive because very few other teams are playing so, you get full attention. We’ll have a lot of recruits this weekend… and it gives us an extra week to practice. I thought it was a home run to bring attention to start the season and have a lot of recruits in early.”

“When you look at scheduling an HBCU, Florida A&M has been one of the top programs in history,” Brown continued. “Coach (Willie) Simmons has done a tremendous job.”

Mack Brown noted that Florida A&M had more than 30 transfers into the program, so he’s going to “have trouble sleeping” since he doesn’t know much about the Rattlers’ roster or what they’re bringing to the table.

The Rattlers are bringing their famous “Marching 100” band to the game. The band will play before the game and at halftime, along with the Tar Heels band. Brown encouraged fans to arrive early for the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff to watch the band perform.

The Tar Heels will have a new face on the field as well, including a new starting quarterback – Drake Maye.

Drake Maye to start versus Florida A&M

In the press conference on Monday morning, Mack Brown revealed that Maye will be under center for UNC’s opening drive of the season. Brown went on to say that both Maye and Jacolby Criswell could see time at quarterback for UNC. The player who is moving the ball better will be on the field. But when the Tar Heels host Florida A&M on Saturday, Maye will get the first chance to lead the offense.

“I’ve said [Maye] earned the job. We’ve looked at every little thing,” Brown said. “Every day, from spring till now, it’s very close … It’s really, really close decision that we ended up just saying, ‘I feel like he’s earned the right to be out there first.’

“There’s not enough to get into what one is better than the other. We’re so lucky that they’re both good. They’re both smart, they both get along. They both know the offense, they’ve both been here some. Neither one has game experience and we’re lucky that both know how to run our offense.”

The competition was a tight one throughout the offseason. The Tar Heels are trying to adjust to life without Sam Howell under center.

Maye completed seven of his ten pass attempts last season, throwing for 89 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman. He also rushed six times for 62 yards. Criswell has completed 16 of his 25 passes over the past two years for 195 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

On3’s Jonathan Wagner contributed to this report.

