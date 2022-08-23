ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

Dell back to school sale 2022: Labor Day deals start now

Dell's back to school sale continues with the launch of the Dell Labor Day deals event. The PC maker currently offers generous discounts on must-have tech for college students. Enjoy sitewide markdowns on laptops, gaming notebooks, monitors, laptop bags, and more. As an incentive, back to school shoppers get 6...
EDUCATION
laptopmag.com

Razer Blade 15 with RTX 3070 GPU hits lowest price yet — now $600 off

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced is our favorite premium gaming laptop. With Intel Gamer Days now upon us, there's no better time to snatch one up for less. Microsoft currently offers the Razer Blade 15 Advanced with RTX 3070 GPU (opens in new tab) for $2,099. Normally, it commands a price of $2,699, so that's $600 in savings and its biggest discount yet. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals from the sale.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

How to Right-Click without a mouse in Windows or macOS

Trying to right click with a broken mouse is an annoying experience, but there are workarounds so you can keep working on that important business or school presentation. For the most part, you can click your way through it as if all were normal, but once you lose that ability to open up supplementary menus with a right click, it’s game over. But did you know that you could both click, and right-click, without even touching the mouse?
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Surface#Surface Laptop#Surface Pro#Ram
laptopmag.com

Safety Check! How to keep your iOS devices stalker free

Apple makes it easy for anyone to offer their close friends and family access to their iPhone. You can set people as your emergency contacts, keep them informed of your whereabouts, and more. The same goes for your installed apps, many of which have permission to read a ton of your data and access your sensors like your location, photos, camera, microphone, and contacts.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

How to prepare an iPhone for the elderly

The iPhone is one of the best phones for elders. It lasts for years, is private and secure, and easy to navigate. Out of the box, though, it’s not configured for seniors. Though Apple bundles a range of handy tools to make it simpler to use for older users, they’re disabled by default. But within minutes, you can set up, and prepare an iPhone for your parent, grandparent or any other elderly person.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

IFA 2022: Everything we expect to see

The fall tech event season is upon us and IFA 2022 in Berlin, Germany will kick things off on September 2 as the first major tech conference of the season with big brands like Samsung, Asus, LG, Qualcomm, Honor, TCL, and more there to impress with their latest products. We...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
AMD
laptopmag.com

iPhone 14 event: 5 things Apple must announce or I don’t want it

Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 14 event is upon us! Wow, where does the time go? It seems like just yesterday I was ranting about how the iPhone 13 upgrades suck, and just like that, we’re already trekking into iPhone 14 territory — let’s hope I don’t feel compelled to write another “Apple, your upgrades aren’t cutting it!” piece.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy