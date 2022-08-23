Trying to right click with a broken mouse is an annoying experience, but there are workarounds so you can keep working on that important business or school presentation. For the most part, you can click your way through it as if all were normal, but once you lose that ability to open up supplementary menus with a right click, it’s game over. But did you know that you could both click, and right-click, without even touching the mouse?

