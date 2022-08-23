ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is A Harfoot? A Peak at The Rings of Power's Hobbit Ancestor

With just days to go before the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Prime Video is making a more formal introduction to one of Middle-earth's more mysterious inhabitants: the Harfoots. In a featurette shared with CNET, the actors playing various Harfoots talk about the early...
'House of the Dragon' Release Date: When Episode 2 Hits Your Time Zone

House of the Dragon's premiere episode, The Heirs of the Dragon, was tantalizing. It introduced us to key Targaryens like King Viserys, Princess Rhaenyra and Prince Daemon, laying out the essential elements of a Targaryen combustion. We find out what happens next in episode 2, The Rogue Prince, which airs Sunday night on HBO.
Netflix Cancels 'Resident Evil' After 1 Season, Report Says

Resident Evil, one of Netflix's newest original series, has been canceled ahead of a potential second season, according to a Friday report by Deadline. The first season arrived on Netflix in July, with the show split into two timelines: 2022 and postapocalyptic 2036. Season 1 is sitting at a score of 53 on Metacritic, with a critic score of 55 on Rotten Tomatoes but an audience score of just 27.
'She-Hulk' Episode 2 References the X-Men in Subtle Easter Egg

Marvel really does seem to be gearing up to properly introduce the X-Men to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only did the final episode of Ms. Marvel clearly introduce mutants, but the latest episode of She-Hulk, currently streaming on Disney Plus, has added its own Easter Egg to the mix.
Johnny Depp Makes Bizarre VMAs Cameo as Moon Person — Watch

In his first major TV appearance since his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp turned up at the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday as the show’s iconic mascot, the Moon Person. Though Depp did not attend the VMAs in the flesh, his face was digitally inserted into the astronaut’s helmet, floating high above the stage. As the show returned from commercial breaks, Depp popped in for a few quippy one-liners. “I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need,” he remarked at the beginning of the...
