In his first major TV appearance since his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp turned up at the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday as the show’s iconic mascot, the Moon Person. Though Depp did not attend the VMAs in the flesh, his face was digitally inserted into the astronaut’s helmet, floating high above the stage. As the show returned from commercial breaks, Depp popped in for a few quippy one-liners. “I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need,” he remarked at the beginning of the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 MINUTES AGO